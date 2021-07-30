It may only be July (coming into August) but each and every team is already looking to their 2022 seasons and beyond. It's the nature of the rugby league beast.
Nothing can turn around a team's fortunes as quickly as an aggressive, successful recruitment drive.
In reverse, nothing can stunt a team's forward momentum, or even send them backwards, like losing a string of important players without bringing in replacements.
This season we saw a number of big name players off contract. Unfortunately we've also seen players released due to a variety of reasons.
Teams have been busy shaping their rosters for next year on both the signing and re-signing side of things. We take a look at the five teams who had lead the way... to date:
5. Manly Sea Eagles
Controversially we start with a side who is yet to add to their squad for 2022 in the Manly Sea Eagles. What they have been able to do though is re-sign all of their prize off-contract stars.
Manly were able to fight off a host of other clubs to re-sign Haumole Olakau'atu, Josh Schuster and Toafofoa Sipley. They also managed their cap to re-sign Reuben Garrick, despite reports he was on his way out of the club.
Both rising star centres have also re-signed in Morgan Harper and Brad Parker. The resurgent Keiran Foran has extended his stay. Lachlan Croker will also remain at the club until 2023.
Truthfully this club is in a position where they don't need to add players to launch a title charge. They have the side to trouble anyone in the competition.
In re-signing three of the competition's brightest young stars up front they've ensured their future. Olakau'atu looks like the game's next break out player.
Schuster's future lies in the six and his long term re-signing stops a host of clubs from improving right away. Brilliant stuff from the Manly brass despite tough cap conditions.