It may only be July (coming into August) but each and every team is already looking to their 2022 seasons and beyond. It's the nature of the rugby league beast.

Nothing can turn around a team's fortunes as quickly as an aggressive, successful recruitment drive.

In reverse, nothing can stunt a team's forward momentum, or even send them backwards, like losing a string of important players without bringing in replacements.

This season we saw a number of big name players off contract. Unfortunately we've also seen players released due to a variety of reasons.

Teams have been busy shaping their rosters for next year on both the signing and re-signing side of things. We take a look at the five teams who had lead the way... to date: