Kurt Donoghoe will need to put his hand in his pocket after the NRL Match Review Committee charged the Dolphins forward with a careless high tackle from Friday night's 48-10 victory over the Sydney Roosters.

The incident, which occurred in the 25th minute at Suncorp Stadium, involved contact on Roosters second-rower Siua Wong.

Dongohoe was given a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle.

As a first offence, he faces a fine of $1,000 with an early guilty plea, rising to $1,500 if he contests the charge and is found guilty by the judiciary.

The versatile forward has been impressive this season as the Dolphins hope to maintain a top-four spot on the ladder and make the finals for the first time in club history.

Against the Roosters, he made 30 tackles and had nine carries for 86 metres total in 56 minutes played.

He will be free to play against the Wests Tigers next Saturday, as the club hopes to build their winning streak when they travel to Campbelltown.