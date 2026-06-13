The Titans pipeline is producing again.

Tyler Pereira, a 19-year-old outside back who has climbed steadily through Gold Coast's development ranks, has put pen to paper on a contract extension tying him to the club until the end of the 2029 season.

The Redlands junior and Iona College product in Brisbane rose through the junior representative ranks, displaying athleticism, a relentless work ethic and an attacking game that turns heads.

These qualities have fast-tracked him to train alongside Josh Hannay's NRL squad while still playing in the NRLQ competition.

From next season, Pereira steps into the full-time professional environment as a member of the top-30 squad.

The centre, who can also play fullback, was selected by Darius Boyd in the Under-19s State of Origin game next Thursday.

Titans director of football Scott Sattler left little doubt about the club's view of Pereira's ceiling.

"Tyler is a player we've identified as having enormous potential, and we're thrilled to have him commit to the Titans for the foreseeable future," Titans director of football Scott Sattler said in the Titans statement.

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"He's a talented outside back and has consistently shown the qualities we look for in young players coming through our program.

"Getting an opportunity to train with our NRL squad recently has helped him understand what's required to be a full-time professional player, and he's embraced every challenge that's been put in front of him as he continues his development in our system.

"One of our main priorities as a club is ensuring our best young players see a future here on the Gold Coast, and our pathways team of Matt Keating, Nathan Small and Todd Carney have ensured our players continue to receive high-quality, consistent coaching.

"Tyler is another great example of our program and the positive effect it's having on our players. We're excited for him to remain a Titan until the end of the 2029 season."

For now, Pereira's attention is focused on being in camp ahead of Thursday's Under-19s Origin clash, which will be played at North Sydney Oval.