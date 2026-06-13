Casey McLean has been officially ruled out ahead of Game 2 of the State of Origin series, and the NSW Blues have announced who will replace him on Wednesday night.

The Blues centre was ruled out after straining his right quadriceps muscle at Polytec Stadium in Gosford, when the team was training on Saturday.

He was spotted sporting a compression bandage during the session.

Mark Nawaqanitawase steps up to fill the void, earning his NSW debut on the wing in what is a significant moment for the 25-year-old.

Toluta'u Koula shifts into the centres to cover McLean, reshaping the Blues' outside back combinations.

Dolphins winger Jack Bostock has been named as the replacement player on the bench, taking the spot vacated by Nawaqanitawase's promotion into the starting side.

The 22-year-old's inclusion gives Blues coach Laurie Daley a versatile outside-back option off the bench should he need one during the match.

New South Wales go into the game leading the series 1-0 and will now need to handle late personnel changes again as they chase a series-claiming victory in front of an expected 90,000 at the MCG.