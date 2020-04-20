Rugby League is undoubtedly the greatest game of all. To say that I miss it is a huge understatement.

I miss the tries, the big hits, the crowds, the jerseys, even the referee errors. I miss literally everything about it.

That said, not even League has it exactly right.

Unfortunately, league is rather prone to a scandal. Some hilarious, some ridiculous and some unfortunately serious and life changing.

We take a look at 10 of the biggest Rugby League controversies and scandals of the century.

For obvious reasons, we’ll avoid specifics where they’re not 100 per cent well known.

Here is our top 10…