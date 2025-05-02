The Women's State of Origin series kicked off last night in front of a record crowd of over 26,000 people.

Suncorp Stadium was heaving as the Blues women kicked off the Magic Round festivities with a dominant 32-12 win.

The first half was as good a contest as you'll see all season and the overall quality of the game had many saying it was the best women's Origin game ever.

I'd say it was as close to a perfect night at Suncorp as you could ever have hoped.

There's only one change I'd have made to this game, the series and the women's game in general.

It is time to introduce 40-minute halves.

Eels and Blues star, fresh off a blistering 39 minute performance off the bench seemed to agree:

For those new to the women's game, at NRLW and Origin level, the contests are played over two, 35-minute halves.

Women's internationals are played across 70 minutes also, except the World Cup games which are contested across the full 80.

I can see why, at one stage, the games were shorter. Not all NRLW talent is contracted full time.

Players are sometimes unavailable due to work commitments due to the training required pre Origin.

Even last night I could see a line of thinking. There hasn't been a game played since Vegas when the Aussies ran riot over their English counterparts.

Many members of both squads hadn't played, or trained full time since the NRLW season ended last October.

Jesse Southwell, who for mine was the difference, came into training for Origin One having not featured since the Prelims in late September.

That said, you can't convince me the likes of Jaime Chapman, Tamika Upton and Yasmin Clydsdale couldn't have played for another ten minutes?

Or more importantly you can't convince me those athletes don't deserve the opportunity to play for the further five minutes each half.

There will be one insecure "hero" in the comments that will remark re the number of errors in the game.

Last night there were 19 credited errors across 70 minutes.

In last week's undoubted game of the round between the Tigers and the Sharks, there were 22 errors. Yes it went for another 17 minutes but the NRL are in Round Nine.

To put it into better context, the Vegas "main event" saw the Panthers and Sharks, in Round One, put the ball down a total of 25 times.

For those who remember, NRLW games were played to 60 minutes through to the completion of the 2019 season.

They expanded to 70 minutes from the 2020 season.

The women even played two "seasons" in one in 2022 having seen the Covid pandemic destroy the 2021 competition.

The talent pool has expanded since then. We've seen the introduction of new teams.

Recently we've seen the Women's Origin series expand from a standalone game into a two game series and finally into the three game series we enjoy now.

As mentioned previously, the elite stars of our game could play 80 minutes during the World Cup, why not Origin?

The argument, much as with the men's game, is just what is the pinnacle of our game? The answer, rightly or wrongly, is the State of Origin series.

Last night we saw some of the best athletes in the country.

They took part in an incredible 70 minute game. It would have, and should have been, an even more incredible 80 minue game.

Don't get me wrong, that game could have run all night and Queensland weren't getting close. Just wanted to take a jab before our friends to the north do what they always do in an Origin series.

Last season Queensland hero Evania Pelite called for the Origin games to expand to 80 minutes.

The calls are starting again now and there is absolutely no reason why they shouldn't.

I don't have an intimate knowledge of any collective bargaining agreements or anything of that nature, but it's obvious the players want it.

I'm sure Channel 9 would enjoy the extra 10 minutes of potential ad time?

That may sound like it's not important but in the corporate world of today, that's very important!

I'm thinking out loud here and actively trying to find a reason why the change hasn't yet been made.

I can't think of any. Not one!

Let's play out of the rest of the series under the current set up. It would be unethical to change the rules halfway through.

The second the series is completed though, work needs to begin to ensure next year's marquee series kicks off with an 80 minute game.

Then the NRLW and all internationals need to follow.

I can't wait for Game Two. I'll be there. I'm sure that record crowd set last night in Suncorp will be under severe threat.