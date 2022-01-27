English sporting fans are known for their ability to make a chant out of just about anything.

One of the more popular ones following (or during) a drubbing is "Can we play you, can we play you, can we play you every week?"

Some NRL clubs would be wishing they can play other clubs every week too. Zero Tackle have compiled the list of the longest current winning streaks against another club for every club in the competition.

There is little surprise that the Melbourne Storm are the dominant force. Their 12-game winning streak over the North Queensland Cowboys sets them well ahead of the rest of the competition, but they also had another three current streaks north of ten games.

The NRL's most consistent force at the top of the NRL win at better than 50 per cent against every other team in the competition though, so again, maybe not a surprise.

The Sydney Roosters come in next with the second-biggest winning streak, which sits at eight games against both the Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans.

The Bulldogs, who have been glued to the bottom of the ladder for the last number of years, are the only club without multiple wins on the trot against another club, while they also appear as the bunny team for five of the 15 opposition club.

The Canberra Raiders, Cronulla Sharks, Manly Sea Eagles, Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs join the Storm and Roosters as the clubs who currently hold winning streaks of six or more games over another club.

See the full list below:

Brisbane Broncos - Two wins vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Canberra Raiders - Six wins vs Cronulla Sharks

Canterbury Bulldogs - One win vs St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers

Cronulla Sharks - Seven wins vs North Queensland Cowboys

Gold Coast Titans - Three wins vs Canterbury Bulldogs and North Queensland Cowboys

Manly Sea Eagles - Six wins vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Melbourne Storm - Twelve wins vs North Queensland Cowboys

New Zealand Warriors - Three wins vs Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers

Newcastle Knights - Four wins vs Cronulla Sharks

North Queensland Cowboys - Three wins vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Parramatta Eels - Seven wins vs Wests Tigers

Penrith Panthers - Five wins vs Manly Sea Eagles

South Sydney Rabbitohs - Seven wins vs St George Illawarra Dragons

St George Illawarra Dragons - Five wins vs Brisbane Broncos

Sydney Roosters - Eight wins vs Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans

Wests Tigers - Four wins vs St George Illawarra Dragons