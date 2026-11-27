One came from a radio caller, another from a game of touch. And one helped get a house built.

Graham Eadie was the last bloke picked for a game of touch at his first Manly training session. By the time he ran onto the field for Halifax years later, he was the Yorkshire Wombat.

That's the sort of nickname we're after here. If all you've done is add a ‘y' to someone's surname, you're going to have a hard time getting past a Newtown fullback named after a packet of smokes.

We've gone back through the old Sydney comp, the ARL and the NRL for 20 of the best.