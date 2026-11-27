There is a new expansion side ready on the horizon, with another New Zealand-based bid to build ahead of the 2032 season.

While Peter V'Landys, the ARLC Chairman, is expected to announce the NRL's 20th team for 2029 sometime in December, a new consortium has begun a serious push to be one of 22 teams by 2032.

According to Code Sports, the city of Dunedin has a bid ready to launch for around $2.3 billion to enter the NRL in 2032.

A city-owned group has formed the bid and would see a team called the Southern Sea Lions play home games at Forsyth Barr Stadium, which seats 30,000 people.

Dunedin City Holdings Limited own the Dunedin Venues company and Forsyth Barr Stadium, and is the major financial backer of the Sea Lions bid.

The Sea Lions would represent a stretch of locations, including Otago, Southland and Canterbury, based in New Zealand's South Island.

The club has a logo and jersey concepts featuring the Sea Lions logo.

A Dunedin consortium has formally contacted ARL Commission boss Peter V'landys with a stunning $2.3 billion bid to field the Southern Sea Lions in a 22-team NRL competition by 2032 👀

FULL STORY ➡️ https://t.co/BePFa0p9pY https://t.co/KYV7jwHEzW

— CODE NRL (@codenrl) November 27, 2026

Their uniform includes gold, maroon, ocean blue and white.

In October, V'landys revealed plans for a 22-team league in the new decade, which could see two New Zealand-based teams added to the established Warriors in the NRL.

V'landys knows about Dunedin's bid.

Dunedin have contacted V'landys with a bid that also addresses a fixed roof for their stadium.

Dunedin Venues chief executive Phil King told Code Sports he believes they are ready for 2032.

“When a big event comes to Dunedin, the whole South Island turns up,” King told the publication.

“We've built a stadium that can host world-class sport in any weather, and a team of our own would fill it every winter.

“The Southern Sea Lions would give the south a team to call its own, and we're building the case to make it happen.”

King compared the potential of his Sea Lions to that of the North Queensland Cowboys, who have supporters outside Townsville, where they are based.

“The South Island is home to 1.26 million people but has no NRL team of its own,” he said.

“By comparison, the North Queensland Cowboys play out of Townsville, a city of around 200,000, yet draw regular game-day crowds from a regional catchment of roughly 750,000 to 850,000 people.”

Forsyth Barr Stadium is crucial to their pitch, with a fully roofed design and a 30,000-seat venue.

The 2011 and 2023 Rugby World Cups, as well as Super Rugby games, were played there.

Rugby league fans will see an NRL game played at the stadium next year.

Wests Tigers are set to host the New Zealand Warriors at the venue in round 7 next season.

Tim Loan, DHCL chairman, revealed they have the money to bankroll either the 21st or 22nd team.

“The strength of our group lets us explore this with confidence and look seriously at private investment,” he said.

“I'm genuinely excited to see where it lands for the city and the south.”

Although the proposal is in early stages, Mayor Sophie Barker and Dunedin powerbrokers support the idea.

“Dunedin is growing,” she said.

“A world-class team representing a world-class city would take that to the next level, bringing visitors, investment and energy to the whole south.

“We're so excited by what the Southern Sea Lions could become, and we want the whole south to get behind them.”

For 2029, multiple New Zealand bids have been reported, including Christchurch/South Island, Hamilton and Wellington.

Queensland bids that also surfaced include Toowoomba, the Brisbane Tigers, Ipswich Jets and Logan.

There is also a Mana Pasifika bid, which includes plans to have games played in New Zealand, the Cook Islands, the USA, Samoa and Tonga.

Perth Bears have become the NRL's 18th team for 2027, and the PNG Chiefs will become the 19th team in 2028.