After stints at the Cronulla Sharks and the Canterbury Bulldogs, Kade Dykes is at the Gold Coast Titans fighting for a chance to return to the NRL.

Dykes debuted in 2022 and was set to become a long-term piece at the Sharks, continuing the famous Cronulla surname.

After multiple injuries, including knee problems, he is now at his third NRL club, having signed a train-and-trial contract.

He is hoping to earn an NRL contract.

The fullback, who can also play in the halves, spoke about his relationship with Josh Hannay, which dates back to their time at Cronulla and how a phone call with the former Shark assistant coach has brought him north this pre-season.

"I had a bit to do with Josh at Cronulla and had a really good relationship with him," he told the media.

"I called him in the off-season and asked if there would be an opportunity to come up and give it a crack. I came up and met with him and had a look around, and that's how it all came about.

"He's been there through all of my injuries, and he was always very supportive of me at the Sharks when I was going through that stage, so I'm very appreciative of him."

One year after his NRL debut, Dykes suffered an ACL injury.

This was unlike any ACL injury, with the injury occurring on his birthday in 2023.

Dykes explained to the media how it caused some complications along the way.

"I did my ACL on my 21st birthday in 2023 - that wasn't a great birthday present," Dykes joked.

"I came back and then after a couple of games, had some further issues so had to go and have more surgery to get my cartilage restored, which was another 12-month setback.

"After recovering from that, in my second or third game, that's when I snapped my patella on my other knee.

"There were days after that injury I thought my body wouldn't get through it, but coming back last year and managing to play some footy has done a lot for my confidence.

"Hopefully, I'm out the other side now, and I'm coming up here for the change and a fresh opportunity. I'm really looking forward to it."

After years in the Sharks system, he landed at the Bulldogs for 2026.

Kade Dykes played 17 NSW Cup games for the Bulldogs, starting in round 5.

Dykes played nine games at fullback, seven at five-eighth and one game on the wing.

The 24-year-old scored 10 tries, had 46 tackle breaks, ran 97 metres per game and made 160 tackles at 81.6% efficiency.

Kade spoke about his father, Adam Dykes and said he was inspired by his dad's career with injury complications.

Adam Dykes had some knee issues during his career and still managed 221 games for the Sharks and received the 2001 Dally M Five-Eighth of the Year honours.

"My dad has been good, and he had a few knee issues himself when he was playing. He's been in my corner since the start and is definitely someone I've leant on in the last few years," Dykes said.

"It would mean a lot to come back in the NRL.

"My journey has been different to a lot of others, and I haven't seen too many guys have that long out [and return].

"When I do get that opportunity again, it's going to be pretty special."