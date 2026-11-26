As the World Cup has now come to an end, we have no choice but look back on the year that was for our rugby league fix.
Today we look back at the top ten dummy halves for the year.
An often under-appreciated role. They touch the ball more than any other player on the field and ultimately decide where the ball goes and when.
Here are the Top 10 Hookers from the 2026 season.
10. Owen Pattie
Canberra's Owen Pattie enjoyed such a rise in 2026 that he wasn't even the team's first choice hooker early on. He ends the season as their undoubted number one.
15 games for the Raiders in 2026, as either the starting nine or as the interchange dummy half, saw him score four tries, assist four tries, lay on two line-break assists, force four dropouts, run for 34 metres per game and tackle at almost 88%.
Much like the Raiders, he had down moments at times this year, but overall his second season in the NRL was a ripper. Huge future.
Shaun Johnson rated Wade Egan as his player of the year for the Wahs, and Shaun is no mug.
I’d have pushed up Phoenix Crossland by a few spots, but otherwise no disagreement with the order.