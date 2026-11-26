North Queensland Cowboys representative second-rower Jeremiah Nanai has confirmed his future, signing with the PNG Chiefs.

The contract will see Nanai shift to Port Moresby at the end of 2027 for three years, linking up with the Chiefs between 2028 and 2030.

PNG have locked up Nanai as their 11th player, with the Queensland representative to remain in Townsville for 2027 before relocating.

“Jeremiah is a player who brings a lot of strike to a football team with his ability to find the try-line, and the way he carries the ball makes him a difficult player to defend

against,” Head coach Willie Peters said.

“He's proven himself to be a tremendous player at NRL and representative level, but he's also still young and has so much development ahead of him.

“We're really looking forward to working with Jeremiah and helping take his game to even greater heights and seeing the impact he will no doubt have on our team and on the people of Papua New Guinea.”

Nanai, who is one of the best attacking players in the competition, will slot in to the club's inaugural second-row alongside Hudson Young.

The Chiefs now have 11 players locked up, and while salary cap concerns exist about how they will fill the back end of their squad, the starting team is quickly becoming elite.

The club's head of football Michael Chammas said Nanai is the type of player the club want to bring to Port Moresby.

“Jeremiah is exactly the type of player we want to bring to this club to help make us successful – established with NRL and representative experience but also with the best years of his career ahead of him,” Chammas said.

“His record speaks for itself, and his on-field ability brings a level of energy and excitement to a team which is difficult to find in a forward.

“We've been intentional in how we're building our squad to find players who will help make an immediate impact while also helping establish the standards and culture we want at PNG Chiefs.

"Jeremiah is a terrific addition to that, and we're delighted he has chosen to be part of what we're building for Papua New Guinea and the Pacific.”

Nanai, who is just 23 years of age, has played 94 NRL games and should go past the century for the Cowboys this year.