Former Manly Sea Eagles winger William Hopoate has been issued a court date after being charged by NSW Police with two counts of assault.

The 34-year-old Tongan international will face Manly Court on Monday after being charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and common assault this week, according to the latest reports from the Daily Telegraph.

An apprehended violence order (AVO) has also been laid out by Police for the protection of the complainant and a number of people involved in the alleged matter.

Hopoate was the starting winger in the Sea Eagles' 2011 premiership-winning side, and also made his State of Origin debut with the NSW Blues in the same year at 19 years of age.

It marked him as the youngest debutant at the time for the Blues since Brad Fittler, scoring a try in his first match.

Following the Sea Eagles' premiership win, Hopoate left the sport to commit to his religion on a Mormon mission before later returning to the Parramatta Eels, then Bulldogs, then the Super League, totalling 215 games in his 13-year career.

He recently signed on as a wellbeing, careers and education manager at the Sea Eagles following a similar role for three years at the Sydney Roosters.

Hopoate played 15 Tests for Tonga, including the 2017 and 2022 World Cups for the Pacific Island nation.

Welcome back @will_hopoate pic.twitter.com/AlyOzmNhE8 — Manly Warringah Sea Eagles (@SeaEagles) November 24, 2026

He is the son of former Manly winger John, and brother to Lehi, Albert and Jamil, who have all reached the NRL.

"The Manly Warringah Sea Eagles are aware that staff member Will Hopoate has been charged by NSW Police," the Sea Eagles' statement read.

"The Club has notified the NRL Integrity Unit of the matter.

"Considering the matter is now before the courts, it would be inappropriate for the Club to comment any further at this time."

Hopoate was granted bail by Police under conditions not to commit any offences against multiple people.