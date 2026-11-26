The NRL has made the decision to axe the annual All Stars fixture between the Indigenous and Māori All Stars from its allotted slot during the pre-season amidst a chaotic schedule for players.

The 2026 season only recently drew to a conclusion in mid November after the Rugby League World Cup - with players required to have annual leave away from the game, it was deemed not appropriate for the match-up to take place with an increased focus on player welfare.

“Under the CBA, you've got to give the players a certain amount of annual leave, and a lot of the players have just finished,” NRL executive chairman Peter V'landys said, talking to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“So it's a little bit hard for us to expect them to then play. Plus you've got the Roosters going over early to the World Club Challenge.”

The annual fixture has always been an anticipated clash that showcases the culture within Rugby League since its inception in 2010.

Previously, the 2014 and 2018 clashes were completely scrapped following a World Cup year - there have been signs the 2027 addition could be held later in the season to grow the recognition of the event.

“We want to give the All Stars a much greater profile. It doesn't get that profile at the beginning of the year. It should be right at the end, grand final week,” V'landys said.

“Because what was proven from this World Cup is if you've got clean air, look at the ratings you get. If you've got no competition with anyone else, it's proven. So in that week of the grand final, we should have an under-21 match, we should fill it up – maybe the women's game goes on a Friday night instead of being on the Sunday, things like that.

“And just have a rugby league festival for a week, where each night there's a different game, and you monopolise that time period.”

With an enhanced spotlight on the fixture, the proposed alternative could work - yet it runs the risk of high profile players missing the opportunity to partake if their club side reach the pointy end of the competition.

“Look, there's always enough time if you put your heart into it, but there are a lot of stakeholders you've got to get on side. I think the women would love the fact that they'd be on their own. You could have it here at Allianz Stadium on a Friday night," he added.

“Because look, I'm proud of how good the women are going. Honestly, the talent and the ability that these women have shown is extraordinary.”

All we know for sure at the moment is the game will not be held during the 2027 pre-season - with no official ruling out of the fixture completely in 2027.