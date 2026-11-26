The Canberra Raiders have announced the extension of Matty Nicholson on a three-year deal, which will keep him in the nation's capital until the end of 2029.

Nicholson has an option in his favour to extend his stay into 2030 following the next three seasons in lime green.

The 23-year-old back rower made his NRL debut in 2025 after making the switch from the Super League, where he played 47 games for Warrington.

He has also worn his country's colours with two Tests for England, making his international debut in 2023 at age 19.

Despite injury limiting his impact on the field for the Raiders, Nicholson's class has still shone through in his 16 NRL games, including six tries.

Two of those came in his NRL debut when facing the Broncos, crossing the white stripe twice against the eventual NRL premiers in Round 2 of 2025.

Nicholson says he is ready to repay the club after a disjointed two seasons through injury.

“Ever since I came to Canberra, it has felt like home. The club have really stuck by me and shown faith in me with this new deal, so I'm keen to repay them,” Nicholson said in a Raiders statement.

“It's been a frustrating two years. I haven't played anywhere near as much footy as I would've liked. But hopefully that's behind me now, and I can kick on and play some consistent footy.”

With Hudson Young departing the club at the end of next season, a real chance for Nicholson to solidify a spot on the edge has emerged.

As a hard-running back rower who can play eighty minutes at a high level, Nicholson is in for a big year as the club prepares for life without Young.

Nicholson is one of the many English talents that have moved to Canberra and had great success on the paddock.

“I'm a proud Englishman, and there's been a lot of lads that have come over here and done so well. To add to that and fly the flag over here is a proud moment,” he added.

The Raiders will kick off their 2027 season by hosting the South Sydney Rabbitohs at GIO Stadium