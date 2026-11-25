The World Cup was incredible.

Ok so the finals were predictable and Australia won both fairly easily, but overall it was magnificent. No one can convince me otherwise.

Not only did the star shine but new stars rose. Off-contract players were able to use the biggest stage of all to press their case for a new contract, or new club, in years to comes.

Today we're going to look at the off-contract players who saw their stocks rise due their World Cup efforts, and those who saw their stocks fall.

This is, as always, just an opinion and just for fun. It's not meant to target any player or hype any player up. To be honest I'd be shocked to see any arguments on the below.

Below are off-contract stars who saw their stocks rise, while others saw their stocks fall: