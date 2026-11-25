The World Cup was incredible.
Ok so the finals were predictable and Australia won both fairly easily, but overall it was magnificent. No one can convince me otherwise.
Not only did the star shine but new stars rose. Off-contract players were able to use the biggest stage of all to press their case for a new contract, or new club, in years to comes.
Today we're going to look at the off-contract players who saw their stocks rise due their World Cup efforts, and those who saw their stocks fall.
This is, as always, just an opinion and just for fun. It's not meant to target any player or hype any player up. To be honest I'd be shocked to see any arguments on the below.
Below are off-contract stars who saw their stocks rise, while others saw their stocks fall:
8. Jack Bostock (stocks up)
No player's reputation, and market value, grew more than 23 year-old flyer Jack Bostock.
He entered the competition as a very good player but ends it as a bona fide mega star. His performances have assured he can pretty much write his only cheque moving forward.
With the Dragons reportedly desperate to bring him back to the club, the Roosters interested, and the Sharks sniffing around, he can dictate how much and where he plays.
If he wasn't on the radar of clubs in early October, he certainly is now. A monster tournament and a genuine shout for Player of the Tournament.