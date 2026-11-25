The NRL salary cap is set to increase to $16 million for the 2028 season, handing all 18 clubs a significant financial boost while providing the incoming PNG Chiefs with even greater spending power.

The anticipated increase would see the salary cap rise by 33 per cent from the $12 million figure in the 2027 season, surpassing initial projections of a 20 per cent increase.

The additional 13 per cent rise will provide clubs with considerably more room to manoeuvre in the player market, particularly when it comes to retaining and recruiting players outside the competition's elite salary bracket.

Clubs will therefore have more space to lock down players currently earning between $300,000 to $350,000, having greater flexibility to strengthen their squads without compromising their ability to retain their established stars.

These off contract players in 2028 who are currently on the open market include Dane Gagai, Euan Aitken, Cody Ramsey, Sam Verrills, Latu Fainu, Royce Hunt, Ben Talty, Trai Fuller, Lachlan Ilias, Kyle Flanagan, Corey Waddell, Jack Hetherington, Trent Toelau, Jock Madden, Rocco Berry, Fletcher Hunt, Kitione Kautoga, Jordan Samrani, Bronson Garlick, Jayden Sullivan, Nick Tsougranis, Joash Papalii, Hayden Buchanan, Harrison Graham, Tom Ale, Hayze Perham and Riley Jones.

Talty is already understood to have attracted interest from the Chiefs, having met with club officials last week ahead of their 2028 arrival.

The anticipated increase comes following the NRL's historic $5.3 billion broadcast rights agreement, which has placed the competition in a stronger financial position ahead of the next collective bargaining agreement.

The Daily Telegraph revealed ARLC chairman Peter V'landys' plans to deliver substantial pay increases to players through sources, although the governing body is yet to officially confirm the final salary cap figure.

“We haven't agreed on a (salary cap) figure at this stage but I believe it will be a substantial increase,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“The players are the entertainers and they have done a magnificent job.

“We are seeing record ratings and record viewership and the players deserve to be rewarded for their efforts.

“By the end of the broadcast cycle it's possible the salary cap could be $20 million.

“We will see a major increase in the next CBA.”

The potential increase would also provide a significant boost to the PNG Chiefs, who will enter the competition in 2028 and are already aggressively pursuing established NRL talent.

The Chiefs have been able to use tax-free salary incentives as a major selling point in their recruitment drive, with the club understood to have spent approximately $6.55 million on the 10 players currently signed.

A further $3 million is understood to have been reserved for five potential recruits in Sean O'Sullivan, Caleb Navale, Deine Mariner, Jeremiah Nanai and Xavier Willison, with all five having received offers from the incoming franchise.

Should those deals eventuate, the Chiefs would have approximately $6.5 million remaining to fill the other 15 positions in their inaugural Top 30 squad under a $16 million salary cap.

That would leave the club with considerable room to continue its pursuit of high-profile talent, potentially allowing them to make another play for a million-dollar player such as Sydney Roosters halfback Sam Walker.

Walker has previously emerged as a potential recruitment target for the expansion club, with the prospect of tax-free earnings and third-party agreements providing further financial incentives for players considering a move to Papua New Guinea.

The increased salary cap would therefore represent another major advantage for the Chiefs as they look to assemble a competitive squad before entering the NRL.

While the final figure remains subject to confirmation, a rise to $16 million would represent one of the biggest financial shifts in the competition's history, with V'landys already suggesting the cap could eventually reach $20 million by the end of the new broadcast cycle.