The Perth Bears have confirmed Canterbury Bulldogs five-eighth Matt Burton will join the club in 2028 as their biggest signing to date.

The Bears have three guaranteed years of Burton in 2028, 2029 and 2030, while a two-year player option also exists in Burton's favour for 2031 and 2032.

The move, which will see Burton earn over a million dollars per season, will send him back in to the five-eighth role, with his shift to the centres at Belmore behind his desire to leave the club he has been at ever since he left the Penrith Panthers.

Perth coach Mal Meninga said Burton would succeed for the club.

“I've known Matt for a while now and I know he possesses the talent and the character to succeed for the Perth Bears,” Meninga said.

“Matt has already achieved so much in our game, but I believe his best footy is still in front of him.

“He has incredible skill, is a powerful ball-runner, fantastic goalkicker and has a team-first mentality.

“I believe he will be the perfect addition to the squad in 2028 and look forward to welcoming Matt, Zoe and his young family to Western Australia."

Burton said he was keen to work on new elements of his game at Perth, and drive the club to success.

“I'll be working on a few variations of the spiral kick for 2028. The wind in Perth can be tricky, so it will be fun to try some new things when I run out for the Bears,” Burton said.

“This was more than a football decision for me. It's an honour to be given the opportunity to play for the Bears but I'm also excited about the prospect of moving to Perth and building a life with my family.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I'm privileged to be given the chance to build a future with the Perth Bears."

Perth have been widely slammed for their recruitment ahead of 2027, with the club struggling to sign marquee talent.

While they have to wait 12 months to secure Burton, he will be their biggest signing to date, and it sets up an intriguing battle throughout 2027 to see who will play halfback, although Toby Sexton is the favourite ahead of Niwhai Puru, with Jack Cole likely to play 2027 at five-eighth.

What happens to the departing Penrith Panther long-term is up in the air.

The Bulldogs were keen to retain Burton, and will do so for 2027, but Phil Gould said the club were never going to stand in the way of the life changing offer.

"It's a life-changing offer for Matt and his young family, and we're not going to stand in the way of that," Gould said.

"We sat down with Matt and his partner on Sunday to discuss the opportunity in Perth and we agreed it was too good an offer to reject. He goes with our blessing and we're all very happy for him.

"That's the reality of football these days. Players of Matt's quality attract big offers and the Bulldogs will always respect a decision like this.

"Matt is contracted to us for 2027. We have him for another 12 months, we know we will get Matt Burton's best football over that time and we'll plan our future accordingly."