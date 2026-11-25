Melbourne Storm head of football Frank Ponissi has identified Billy Slater as the ideal man to step into the coaching role in Victoria.

After months of speculation, Craig Bellamy has officially announced he will be stepping down as Storm coach following the end of the 2027 NRL season, fuelling plenty of speculation on the next coach up.

All attention turns to who the Storm would like to bring it as a succession plan, and only a few days ago, CEO Justin Rodski admitted they are keen to get a deal done in the "next couple of months."

Who it is to replace Bellamy remains currently unknown, but Ponissi admitted Slater would be the "natural fit", despite Slater going public to say he won't be an NRL coach full-time.

“He would be a wonderful coach of the Melbourne Storm, be a wonderful coach anywhere,” Ponissi told SENQ Breakfast.

“But in particular at our football club, given his history and connection here and the fact that he's continued coaching here one day a week since his retirement at the end of ‘18.

“And given what he's done with Origin and the experience he's gained, he would just be a natural fit. There's no doubt about it.

“But all my conversations with Billy, he's quite adamant that he at this stage of his life, he's not interested in being a head coach.

“And the fact that he's even stopped being a Queensland Origin coach last year, after last year into next year, that really surprised me.

“So, I would be extremely surprised if he had a change of heart and put his name up for consideration.

“But if he did, I'd be the happiest person going around. But, again, you never say never, but from my conversations, I think it'd be unlikely.”

Slater stepped down from QLD Maroons coaching duties this year after losing the series, giving the biggest indication that he's happy to taper away from holding the whistle as he begins a new chapter in his life.

Although speculation continued to mount following Slater's legacy as one of the best Storm players ever, playing 319 games for them and scoring a whopping 190 tries, it simply made plenty of sense for him to be the next man up given his strong QLD winning record.

It's left Ponissi eagerly awaiting a phone call from Slater if he changes his mind.

But the legendary fullback spoke about not wanting the role earlier this year.

“I've always said, and I've been pretty consistent with it, that I don't see myself as an NRL coach,” he said on Nine's The Sunday Footy Show in August.

“I love the position I hold here at Channel Nine; I get to talk about the game and push our opinions of the game and educate the people at home.

“The Storm have been a big part of my life for half of my life, and obviously it's Craig Bellamy's last year next year. But right now I don't see myself coaching in the NRL.”

A significant change of guard at the Storm is brewing with Bellamy's looming departure, with Cameron Munster and Harry Grant's futures at the club also looking uncertain, with the pair currently able to talk to rival clubs and have done so.

In the meantime, Bellamy and the coaching staff are currently working to improve the club's position this year during preseason in Victoria.

They missed the top eight for the first time in 16 years when they were forced to play for no points.

Since that year, they have been the most consistently elite side in the competition, claiming three premierships since 2010.

They will kick off their 2027 season in Las Vegas against the Wests Tigers in the fourth year of the NRL's USA takeover.