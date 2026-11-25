NRL CEO Peter V'Landys and the Australian Rugby League Commission's attempt to continue altering the fabric of rugby league will continue in to 2027, with a controversial rule allowing knock ons in the air to be trialled.

In response to the constant criticism throughout 2026 around the consistency of decisions over aerial contests, the NRL have floated the idea in recent days that players could be allowed to knock the ball forward in to an opposition player, with their team retaining possession.

The rule idea has received what could only be described as a mixed response among fans, with plenty of questions raised.

News Corp though are reporting the NRL and ARLC will push ahead with the change, at least in a trial capacity, during the 2027 pre-season challenge.

If it works, it will be used in the regular season.

There has been no clarity provided at this stage over whether the NRL will also continue to test a rule trialled in a handful of dead rubber games at the back-end of 2026, allowing a team who score points to decide whether they receive the ball in the following set or kick-off.

That rule change was overwhelmingly ignored by teams, and voted down by fans in the games it was used.

The new floated change around contests in the air will likely continue to prioritise tall players who can outleap their opposition.

While it would still be ruled a knock on if the ball wound up on the ground, or in the control of an opposition player, it would allow tall players with a height advantage to go up and get any sort of touch on the ball to gain control, even if that landed on an opposition player in the process.

Aerial challenges, not just around knock ons, but also around the disruptor rule, were a constant talking point in 2026, with a crackdown around players going up with one hand early in the year giving way to an almost reversion to the old rules that didn't seem to worry all that much about the distractor.