Newcastle Knights prop Jacob Saifiti has emerged as a potential target for both the Dolphins and Melbourne Storm, with the representative forward's future beyond 2027 still to be decided.

Saifiti, 30, is currently contracted to the Knights until the end of the 2027 season and is understood to be in discussions over a potential contract extension with the club.

However, Newcastle could face a fight to retain the front-rower, with rival interest threatening to stretch their ability to compete financially with other clubs.

As per The Daily Telegraph, The Dolphins are understood to be among the clubs monitoring Saifiti's situation, with the Queensland-based outfit facing a need to bolster their forward pack following the departure of Tom Flegler to the North Queensland Cowboys at the end of 2027.

Saifiti could provide an experienced replacement for Flegler, having established himself as a regular first-grade forward throughout his career.

There is also a family connection that could make a move to the Dolphins appealing, with Saifiti's brother Daniel having been part of the club's squad since 2024 before being medically retired. Daniel continues to reside in Queensland.

The Melbourne Storm are also understood to be circling the Knights forward as they assess their own long-term front-row options.

Stefano Utoikamanu's future remains uncertain, with the prop linked to a potential move to the Sydney Roosters for the 2028 season, potentially leaving Melbourne needing to explore replacement options.

Saifiti would bring considerable experience to either club, having been part of the Newcastle Knights since making his NRL debut in 2016.

The 30-year-old has also represented both New South Wales at State of Origin level and Fiji internationally, adding further value to his experience and leadership.

Newcastle will be keen to avoid losing a key member of their forward pack, particularly after feeling Saifiti's absence towards the end of the season and throughout their finals campaign.

The prop was unavailable after receiving a suspension for a high tackle, with his absence leaving a hole in the Knights' middle rotation during an important period of their campaign.

Retaining Saifiti is not the only major contract priority facing Newcastle, with the club also working to secure the future of representative centre Bradman Best.

With rival clubs circling and negotiations continuing, the Knights could have an important decision to make as they attempt to keep their established representative talent together beyond the 2027 season.