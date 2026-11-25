The Newcastle Knights have confirmed the signing of former NRL playmaker Adam Clune and prop Fletcher Baker ahead of the 2027 season.

Both players will join the club on development contracts, with the Knights continuing to build their squad following a busy period of roster changes.

Zero Tackle understands Newcastle still have three spots available in their Top 30 for 2027, leaving room for further recruitment and the potential progression of these development players.

Clune returns to the Knights after spending the past three seasons in the Super League with Huddersfield Giants, having previously spent two years at Newcastle between 2022 and 2023.

The halfback made his NRL debut with the St George Illawarra Dragons before joining the Knights, bringing valuable experience to a relatively young halves group.

With Tyson Gamble moving on, head coach Justin Holbrook believes Clune's experience and leadership will be important additions to the squad.

“Adam will bring invaluable NRL and Super League experience to our squad,” Holbrook said.

“With Tyson Gamble moving on, Adam's guidance and leadership will be great for our young halves and the broader group.”

Head of Recruitment Anthony Field also highlighted Clune's role in developing the club's emerging talent.

“Adam is a seasoned campaigner, who plays calm and controlled footy,” Field said.

“We have recruited Adam primarily to nurture and help develop our emerging NRL players.

“His game management and leadership will ensure his teammates continue to learn and are held accountable to the standards expected of a Newcastle Knight.”

Meanwhile, Baker will return to the Hunter after progressing through the Knights' pathways system as a junior from Muswellbrook.

The 26-year-old has made 61 NRL appearances across six seasons, having previously represented the Sydney Roosters, Brisbane Broncos and Manly Sea Eagles.

Holbrook welcomed the opportunity to bring the former junior back to the club, with Baker expected to provide additional depth to Newcastle's forward pack.

“Fletcher is full of NRL experience with over 60 games under his belt,” Holbrook said.

“He will add great depth to our forward pack, and we all know how much it means for a local Muswellbrook junior to return to play for the Knights.”

Field also praised Baker's physical attributes and experience, believing he will provide strong competition for spots throughout the squad.

“Fletcher is a big athletic body who will provide quality depth and strong competition for selection,” Field said.

“At 26, with 61 NRL games and a strong local junior connection, there is a lot to be excited about in Fletcher's return to the Newcastle Knights.”