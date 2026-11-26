The Brisbane Broncos are on the hunt for a new skipper to replace Adam Reynolds for the 2027 NRL season, with veteran playmaker Ben Hunt ruling himself out.

Hunt was captain of the St George Illawarra Dragons from 2021 to 2024 before returning to the Broncos in their premiership title season last year.

But he has little interest in the role as he winds down in the twilight years of his career.

Instead, he has thrown praise to one of his hardworking forwards in the middle for the honour of captaining the Broncos in 2027.

“It should be Patty (Carrigan). I've only been (back) at the club a couple of years now, but he's got all the traits of a leader," Hunt said on Tuesday.

“He leads from the front, on the field, off the field, he does all the things right, he's personal, he speaks to the media well – he's a guy that ticks all the boxes.”

Carrigan regularly stood in for Reynolds when he was out injured during 2026, and is at the top of his game with QLD Maroons and Australian Test honours to his name.

The 28-year-old is tipped as the most likely candidate chosen by Michael Maguire, offering plenty of leadership benefits to lift the club from a disappointing title defence season.

He will also be in contention with former Warriors co-skipper Mitch Barnett, who returned to Australia to link up with the Broncos to fill the sizeable hole Payne Haas has left in the forward pack.

Meanwhile, Hunt is eyeing the halfback jersey now that Reynolds has drawn the curtain on his illustrious NRL career.

The club has recruited Jonah Pezet from the Eels to battle it out for the halfback jersey, while the Broncos also have Tom Duffy in the ranks.

“I've always said I wanted to play seven, so I'll put my head down and work hard, and put myself in the best position I can to be in there,” Hunt said.

“It's a good little battle going on, and we've all got our different strengths in different areas.

“It's just going to be up to the coaching staff which way they want to go, and we've just got to stay fit and keep training well.

“From what we've done so far (in pre-season training) and what ‘Madge' (Maguire) wants me to do, he wants me in around the halves and working in that area."

Hunt, who will turn 37 in the early rounds of next season, admitted 2027 may be his last in the NRL as he enters his 18th preseason in the top grade.

“I'm pretty sure it will be, but I definitely don't want to put a full stop on it just yet,” he added.

“I'm still enjoying myself. As hard as it is, a pre-season, I'm still enjoying coming in every day and going to work.”

The Broncos will face fellow powerhouse outfit the Sydney Roosters to open their 2027 campaign at Moore Park.