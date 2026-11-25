The London Broncos have confirmed their return to the English Super League as the competition's 15th side.

The Broncos outfit is co-owned by former NRL great Darren Lockyer, marking another significant milestone in his rugby league career.

After a lengthy process by the RFL, the governing body has greenlit promotion to the English capital after a milestone Championship season in 2026.

The Broncos marked the biggest Grand Final win in the Championship second-flight competition this year and recorded a historic 2043 points in 34 matches in a first for British rugby league.

Broncos coach Jason Demetriou is stoked the Broncos will return to the Super League for the first time since 2024.

“This is a huge moment for London and everyone connected to the club," said Demetriou.

"The work that has gone on across the organisation has been outstanding, and what the players achieved on the field in 2026 shows the ambition and standards we have set.

"Super League presents a new challenge, and we're looking forward to testing ourselves against the best.

"We want to keep building, keep improving and make sure London can compete at the highest level for years to come.”

Lockyer, the most capped international of all time, has called out to fans to come and support the Broncos in 2027 as the only rugby league team in England's largest city.

“For the city of London, we have a Super League club again, and we need your support," he said.

"We are the only professional rugby league club in London, and we need the fans, members, sponsors and supporters of the club to get behind what we are doing and make 2027 a memorable season.

"I can't wait to be at the first home game in 2027 and connect with existing and new London fans.”

Broncos co-owner alongside Lockyer, Grant Wechsel, spoke about the importance of improving the club moving into the future in both the men's and women's divisions.

“When we took over the club in late 2025 it was always about making London a Super League club again," Wechsel said. "We set about turning around the club on and off the field in 2026 and thoroughly enjoyed our historic treble win for the men's first team as well as the promotion of our Women's team to Super League. "But the whole time we were thinking about Super League, not just being a part of it but being competitive in it for many years to come. "We have tremendous momentum on field from our 2026 performances and welcoming some key new signings to the club but also a real momentum off the field as well with growing audiences and interest in the sport in London again.”

Since their last appearance in the Super League in 2024, the Broncos have undergone changes in ownership and ambition to build a sustainable future in London.