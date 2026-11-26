Canterbury-Bankstown Bullldogs GM of football Phil Gould has lashed out at the NRL's crackdown on clubs utilising wrestling coaches.

Reports from CODE Sports reveal NRL executive chairman Peter V'landys has warned all 18 clubs that significant penalties will apply if teams are caught implementing wrestling programs in 2027 to minimise the risk of hip-drop injuries.

In addition to the warning, players will receive automatic suspensions instead of fines for grade 1 hip drop charges next season.

It has led to Gould clarifying the importance of the wrestle coaches and outlining why they are required in the high-octane arena of a rugby league match.

"People have very little understanding of the importance and role that these so-called 'wrestle coaches' play in our game," Gould posted on his personal X account (formerly known as Twitter).

"This matter requires far more education and discussion before our game makes any decision about interfering with how clubs prepare their athletes for the demands of rugby league.

"Wrestling builds foundational strength and develops the natural, safe movement patterns that athletes need when they face plyometrics, unpredictable body positions, and rapid, chaotic changes in posture—movements that routinely occur in their chosen sport.

"Fast-twitch muscles, along with the tendons and stabilisers involved in these dynamic actions, are highly vulnerable to injury when athletes lack the base and core strength required for real-world body control. Traditional strength training does not fully develop these qualities.

"Only wrestling systematically builds this kind of strength while also creating the innate body awareness, muscle memory, positioning, and balance that protect athletes under stress."

Gould, who's highly regarded as NSW's greatest-ever coach, continued to stress the importance of injury prevention, and the role it plays in ensuring athletes remain at the top of their game.

The Bulldogs supremo believes only limited wrestling actions should be modified, but not the whole practice being thrown in the bin.

"The greatest benefit wrestling offers athletes across many sports is injury prevention and reduction. Yet this advantage remains largely unknown, poorly understood, and under-acknowledged," he said.

"If specific throws or techniques raise legitimate safety concerns, the sensible approach is to remove or modify only those particular actions—not to discard the sport that is uniquely effective at preventing and reducing injury."

Gould finished by warning that this precedent could lead to further injury risks if there isn't careful consideration.

"If sports are banning wrestling as a primary cross-training activity, they are simply putting their athletes at a significantly higher risk of injury without even knowing," he added.

"The individual down-time and loss of value to the sports team is not measurable, but it is there and it is significant even when you add the time of minor injuries that accumulate over multiple athletes throughout an entire season and league."

Gould's takeaways suggest there are plenty of overlapping qualities between tackling technique improvement and wrestling, which he fears if eradicated, could lead to further issues down the line.

The NRL is set to bring in the harsher penalties immediately for the 2027 season following Nathan Cleary's shocking compound fracture in the finals this year, which resulted from a hip-drop tackle.