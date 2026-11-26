The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly withdrawn from the race to secure the services of Cameron Munster for the 2028 season and beyond despite a positive meeting that took place over the weekend.

Bulldogs General Manager of Football, Phil Gould, met with Munster and his agent over the weekend with Gould leaving impressed by the Kangaroos five-eighth.

It is being reported that Munster and his agent were the ones who initiated talks with the Bulldogs - rather than the Bulldogs chasing Munster.

As per Channel 9's Danny Weidler, it is understood that on Thursday morning, the Bulldogs contacted Munster's agent to inform his camp that they have officially pulled out of the race to sign the Storm playmaker.

After the confirmed departure of Matt Burton to the Bears on a long-term deal, Munster's signature would have alleviated the pressure on the Bulldogs halves moving forward after their attack failed to fire in 2026.

Having knocked back both a $750,000 per-year contract by the Storm, and then a revised, increased deal, the interest from rival Sydney clubs continues to grow after playing a starring role in the recent World Cup triumph for Australia.

Earlier in the week, Wayne Bennett confirmed that Munster has landed on the radar of the Rabbitohs and admitted that there will be talks between both camps in the near future - with the club also heavily linked to Sam Walker.

There are also at least another one or two unnamed Sydney clubs that have confirmed their interest in Munster and will come forward in the coming days, as per 9News' Weidler.

Munster is not the only fight the Storm currently have on their hands - Harry Grant has had an offer tabled by the Gold Coast Titans with the Newcastle Knights also understood to be interested.

Xavier Coates is also off-contract and attracting interest, whilst the Roosters have been linked to Stefano Utoikamanu.

The fight the Storm has to keep their stars is not helped without a confirmed head coach for 2028 and beyond after it was announced that the 2027 season would be Craig Bellamy's last as Melbourne's head coach.

Wherever Munster lands - it is seemingly not going to be with the Melbourne Storm as clubs continue to come forward for his services.