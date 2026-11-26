The Dolphins have announced Sebastian Su'a has signed a contract extension to have him remain in Redcliffe for an extra two years through to the end of 2029.

Su'a was a key contributing member of the Redcliffe Dolphins forward pack, who just recently won the QLD Cup this year, defeating the Sunshine Coast Falcons 28-18 in a mammoth campaign.

The towering prop played 15 games for Redcliffe in their premiership year, averaging 114 metres per game, totalling 27 tackle busts, two tries and a tackle efficiency of just a tick under 95%.

There's plenty of promise to Su'a's game, and cracked into the NRL in 2024 with the Newcastle Knights, playing a solitary match in the Hunter before making the switch north during 2025.

He then faced his old club for his Dolphins debut in July, and will no doubt experience more NRL game time next season.

Su'a massive frame, standing at 196cm, and agility for a big man make him a nightmare for opponents to get to him to ground.

The Kiwi product backed up his Redcliffe heroics in the QLD Cup Grand Final with a dominant display in the State Championship against the elite Penrith Panthers system.

The club defeated the Panthers 68-14 to claim the title as the best reserve grade side in the country, with Su'a running 155 metres and 75 post-contact metres in only 49 minutes of game-time.

Dolphins' CEO Terry Reader says Su'a has thoroughly earned his contract extension, remaining excited at the heights he could reach in his time at the club.

“Sebastian has taken some big steps forward this season, and he's thoroughly deserved this opportunity to extend his time with the Dolphins,” Reader said in a Dolphins statement.

“He played an important role in Redcliffe's Hostplus Cup premiership and State Championship victories and showed he is capable of stepping up when given an opportunity at NRL level.

“He's a powerful forward with a great work ethic, and we know there is still plenty more to come from him.

“We're excited to see him continue building on what he's achieved this year.”