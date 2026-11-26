Wests Tigers great Robbie Farah has broken his silence on his relationship with former coach Jason Taylor upon his arrival in Concord in 2014.

The 2005 premiership-winning hooker has made the incredible claim that Taylor called him "selfish" for deciding to play for Australia at the end of the 2014 season instead of being there on day one of preseason.

“I'd been picked in the Four Nations for Australia, and he rang me, and he said, ‘mate, I don't want you to play in the Four Nations. I want you here from day one of pre-season; we've got a lot to work on,” Farah told host James Graham on the Bye Round Podcast.

“I was a captain, and I could see where he was coming from.”

Farah then took the time to reflect on Taylor's wishes to have him fresh for preseason, speaking to those close to him before getting back to his coach with an answer.

“They all said to me, ‘playing for your country is the greatest honour, you can't knock that back ',” Farah said.

“So I rang him the next day. I said, ‘Look, mate, I have had a think about it and I've decided I'm going to play'.

“And he responded, and he said to me, ‘You're f***ing selfish'.”

Farah then played for the Kangaroos during the 2014 Four Nations, but his relationship with Taylor "just deteriorated."

“I said, ‘How can you call me selfish? I want to play for my country. I said, ‘I get that you've got your coach's hat on', anyway, so from there, it just deteriorated,” Farah said.

“We hadn't even started pre-season yet, and then from there, it just went downhill. Like, the next year he'd just nitpick at my game, and nothing I was doing was right in terms of my leadership or whatever.”

After that, their relationship seemed to be untenable, which led to Farah looking to explore opportunities elsewhere.

Farah was then told he'd be playing reserve grade for the remaining two years of his Tigers contract, despite at the time being first-choice hooker for the NSW Blues.

“It was about a week before pre-season, and Trent Robinson called me and said, ‘I want you at the Roosters',” Farah admitted.

Farah met up with Roosters coach Trent Robinson and his assistant Craig Fitzgibbon, reaching a handshake agreement to have him go to the tri-colours.

“We got up at the end of that meeting, and he shook my hand; he said, ‘mate, welcome to the club, your fullback's next', as in Tedesco,” Farah said.

“I'd already kept Tedesco at the Tigers the first time. I was like, ‘mate, I'll gladly take him with me to the Roosters'.”

Although Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe failed to sign off on a release for Farah and wanted him to remain at the club long after his playing days were over.

“I said, ‘mate, you've got to let me go, the coach doesn't want me here, I've got a club I finally want to go to, just let me go' and he said no,” Farah added.

“He said, ‘mate, you're staying here for life, I'm not letting you go, and I want to give you a four-year ambassador deal for when you retire'.”

He then remained at the club in 2016 before finally getting the green light to make an early switch to South Sydney Rabbitohs at the end of that year.

Former NRL forward Joe Galuvao commented on the Bye Round's Instagram podcast clip of Farah's interview to share his experience with Taylor: "I know this story well, JT said the same thing to me."

Farah returned to the Tigers in 2018 after 26 games in red and green before drawing the curtain on his illustrious career at the end of the 2019 season.