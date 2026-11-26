The Brisbane Broncos have become the latest club to join the race for off-contract Melbourne Storm dummy half Harry Grant.

The Queensland Maroons and Australian Kangaroos representative, widely regarded as the best rake in the sport, has a player option and is free to negotiate with other clubs, which he has been doing since November 1.

The commonly held view is that the Gold Coast Titans have the best package available for Grant, with the Robina-based club already having met with him.

While the Melbourne Storm are desperate to retain Grant - and their suite of other off-contract stars - they are no guarantee with rumours suggesting Grant wants a change of scenery.

The Brisbane Broncos have become the latest club in the mix per News Corp, with it understood they have already held secret talks with Grant, and could be ready to offer more than a million dollars per year for his signature.

As it stands, there is no formal offer on the table, but it's understood one is likely to arrive as Brisbane look to reshuffle their squad in the host of key departures at the end of both 2026 and 2027.

Payne Haas has already moved to the Brisbane Broncos for the coming year, while the Broncos are also expecting to lose Dane Gagai to retirement at the end of this year, while the recent news which has Xavier Willison and Deine Mariner linked to the PNG Chiefs is unwelcome.

It means Brisbane, who have actually been dealing with a tight salary cap in recent years, could have money to burn ahead of 2028.

The Grant signature, on the surface at least, makes no sense given Brisbane have a number of dummy halves already on the books, but the idea of shuffling them on to accomodate the best in the game is an appealing one for Michael Maguire.

Brisbane have also been linked with using the potential money available if Willison moves to PNG by making a play for Herbie Farnworth out of the Dolphins.

He has also been linked to the Sydney Roosters, but could go back to where it all started, with Jack Bostock also likely to leave that club and return to Sydney, where the St George Illawarra Dragons currently lead the race for his signature.

Grant, who has the offer on the table from the Titans, is also expected to receive one in the coming days from the Newcastle Knights, who are willing to shuffle money and move Phoenix Crossland to lock to accomodate the potential arrival of Grant, where it has been revealed he was over the weekend.

In Melbourne, things are lurching from potentially one disaster to the next, with Grant joined on the open market by Stefano Utoikamanu, Cameron Munster and Xavier Coates, all three of whom have attracted interest from Sydney clubs.