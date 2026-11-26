The NRL has raised concerns that Wests Tigers' ownership, Holman Barnes Group, is prioritising another sport instead of rugby league.

Tension exists between Peter V'landys and the NRL club, as Holman Barnes Group, with a 90 per cent stake in the Tigers and control of the team's board, has been using funds to invest in an A-League team, the women's Central Coast Mariners, who tried to make a double play for Nathan Cleary and Mary Fowler.

HBG's investment in the rival sport was reported earlier this month.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, V'landys has issues with the investment, which have become newly apparent in the same publication.

On Wednesday, V'landys raised the topic of their investment in soccer during a meeting with other NRL club chiefs.

He left an impression of 'displeasure' about how Holman Barnes Group has been prioritising resources for soccer, amid discussions about club licences.

The club's board issues continue, with two HBG directors facing charges; deputy chairman Frank Primerano has been identified as one of the people with undisclosed disciplinary charges.

Primerano was removed from the club's board last week, and served as deputy chairman to Barry O'Farrell.

It is understood that Shannon Cavangah is the other board member receiving undisclosed disciplinary charges.

Cavangah is also a Wests Magpies director, and although it's understood there are separate issues with letting the two go from the board, Primerano led the soccer movement, who is an administrator in the sport.

“The directors will be afforded procedural fairness. The suspension is an interim step only and is not a finding of wrongdoing. A suspension of membership does not of itself result in a vacation of office or end a person's directorship,” HBG's statement read.

HBG also owns APIA Leichhardt, a local soccer team in the inner west.

The company purchased the team last year, and suspicion has grown about the potential influence over the leagues club.

Dennis Burgess, a Chairman, expressed earlier this year that their expansion in soccer was part of their plan for "broadening our sporting footprint."

The women's Mariners side almost pulled out of the competition, and Primerano and HBG chief executive Daniel Paton led the charge to purchase the team.

Paton stepped down this month, with an investigation into allegations made about him.

There have been suggestions for an independent board at the Tigers to be re-established.

Burgess has made it clear that the investment in soccer won't diminish the Tigers.

“As a board, HBG has legal and governance obligations that we cannot simply ignore. We have a responsibility to deal with these matters in accordance with our constitution and the appropriate processes,” Burgess said in the statement.

“I would like to make it clear that these are internal HBG matters and do not impact the day-to-day operations of Wests Tigers, its management, coaching staff or players.

“Our commitment to Wests Tigers is unwavering. The club has our full support, including our ongoing financial support, and we want nothing more than to see the team succeed on and off the field. That is what matters most to our members and Wests Tigers fans.”