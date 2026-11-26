The Super League will implement several rule changes, following in the NRL's footsteps for the 2027 season.

The Rugby Football League's rule changes are intended to address the on-field product and speed up the Super League game.

Super League players who participated in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup experienced the NRL rules, which were shaken up ahead of the most recent NRL season in Australia.

This comes as the NRL is expected to announce their investment in the Super League to help grow rugby league in the Northern Hemisphere.

"The Rugby Football League has outlined a series of Laws amendments and interpretations for the 2027 season, designed to enhance the on-field product, reduce stoppages and increase ball-in-play time," the statement said.

"The changes, ratified by the RFL Board, also aim to bring greater alignment with NRL laws and interpretations, reduce the overall length of matches and improve the intensity of competition."

Strips and marker play

Around the ball, one-on-one strips are allowed during general play, including situations when the second defender drops off.

Strips are allowed in a scoring situation regardless of the number of players in the tackle.

Regarding marker play, 1st and 2nd markers need to make a genuine attempt to tackle the ball-carrier's hand or arm.

Contests

The RFL declared that no knock-on will be called during aerial contests where multiple players genuinely attempt to compete to catch the ball from a kick.

Scoring

2-point field goals from 40 metres out have been introduced, with incredible moments in the NRL since their introduction.

Forearm and wrist rotation will count as a method for grounding the ball if there is no separation.

Double movement will be called if the ball-carrying arm is promoted from the ground.

No one can use their weight to help a teammate to score a try.

20 metre restarts

The Super League will introduce seven tackle sets when a ball is kicked or diffused in the goal area, and six tackles after an accidental breach in the in-goal area.

A player can have a quick 20 metre restart unless the ball is returned with a pass longer than 10 metres.

If a player from the defending team delays a restart, it can result in a penalty or a sin bin.

Play speed

On a kickoff, if it fails to reach 10 metres or it lands out on the full, there will be a play the ball, not a penalty.

If the play the ball is accidentally incorrect, or the player loses the ball when attempting to play the ball, it will be replayed.

However, it will not apply if the loss of the ball during the play the ball is considered deliberate or is a persistent breach.

Six Again

Six agains will be called when a ruck offence occurs beyond the 20 metre line and for 10 metre offside offences.

Players can have quick penalty restarts; however, there are six exceptions.

A ten-metre penalty;

A penalty within ten metres of the goal line;

A penalty arising from kicks in general play;

When the referee is taking further action;

When the mark has been advanced; or

When the penalty results in a change of possession.

Video Referee

The video referee can report foul play up to the following set.

All 20 metre restarts and goal line drop out decisions will be reviewed.

There will be no extra captain challenges in Golden Point.

Challenges will only apply when the referee's final decision is challengeable.

A threshold for penalising foul play will be considered.

When the on-field ref misses an incident, the video ref will consider whether the on-field referee would have blown his whistle for a penalty if they had seen it happen.

Shot clock

Drop outs - 25 seconds

Scrums - 30 seconds

Goal kick attempts - 60 seconds once try confirmed

Blood treatment

Players must be treated behind play or off the field.

If the player is not moved or subbed off the field after a reasonable time, green card protocol.

Teamlist Tuesday will be introduced using the NRL's model.

Every Tuesday at 4 pm local time, teams will name 23 players in order 1-13, 14-19, then the reserves.

Game day squads will then reduce to 19 players.

Six interchange players, with four allowed to play.

Eight interchange actions are the maximum allowed per game for both teams, with 2 extra during Golden Point.

HIA rules will remain unchanged.