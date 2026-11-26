Manly Sea Eagles coach Kieran Foran has provided an update on star five-eighth Luke Brooks after he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in June.

Brooks was arguably in career-best form before his injury, where he gallantly played on 14-minutes with a ruptured ACL during Manly's clash with the Broncos in front of the Brookvale faithful.

Foran was present at a launch on Wednesday to promote a new book written by Sea Eagles die-hard Pete De Gail titled Fan Fever: One fan, one sign, and a $5.3 billion game, with a foreword written by the Sea Eagles coach himself.

The book explores the powerful role fan-bases play in the sport of rugby league, with a special focus on the Sea Eagles' rollercoaster 2026 season with Foran at the helm.

The recently retired NRL coach wasn't there to talk footy, but gave a positively brief update, revealing Brooks was "tracking really nicely" after four and a half months post knee reconstruction.

There is always a risk of further complications that follow knee surgery for athletes in their return, but Foran's good news brings a sigh of relief to Manly fans as Brooks looks to be nearing full fitness.

The 31-year-old five-eighth finished 2026 with 15 matches, seven try assists, eight-line break assists, three-line breaks and two tries.

Brooks' form proved to be beneficial for his outside men, with left winger Lehi Hopoate leading Manly's try-count with 10 four-pointers at the time of his ACL injury, while Tolutau Koula had 10 line breaks and produced plenty of highlight reels on the left edge.

Brooks is back on deck at Manly training as he looks to push to be available for Round 1 next season, and following the club confirming an ACL injury to rising half Onitoni Large on Wednesday, the former Tigers playmaker will be much-needed during the early stages of 2027.

Foran was tight-lipped when speaking on recent contract speculation, shutting down talk of any player movement within the four-walls of Brookvale, including News Corp's reports over the weekend suggesting Tom Trbojevic has rejected a new extension at Manly.

"I'm not talking about footy today. I'm here to support Pete and this wonderful book he's written and that's all I have to say," Foran said.

"There'll be a time and a place to talk about that, but now's not the platform.

"I'm confident where the club's heading. We're really upbeat about the position we're in and we're cracking on with pre-season for the time being."

The club will take a new direction in Foran's first full year in the top job, recruiting some familiar faces that shared premiership glory with the Kiwi five-eighth in 2011.

2008 Clive Churchill Medallist Brent Kite and has joined the coaching staff as the Sea Eagles strive to pump further Manly-winning DNA into the club for 2027.

"It's been great, been wonderful having those appointments and those boys re-joining the club," he added.

"Really, really confident about the direction we're going in."

Manly will re-ignite their fierce rivalry with North Sydney when the freshly amalgamated Perth Bears host their rivals in Round 1 of the 2027 season to kick off the NRL's 18th franchise.