The daughter of North Queensland Cowboys legend Matt Bowen has agreed to a deal that will see her follow in her father's footsteps.

Diaz Bowen, Matt Bowen's oldest child, has signed a deal with the North Queensland Cowboys NRLW side.

For 2027 and 2028, she will be on a Senior Elite Pathways contract before becoming a development-contracted player in 2029.

Matt Bowen is one of the best Cowboys players in the club's history.

He has played 270 games for the club and ranks number one in all-time tries scored for the Townsville-based club.

Matt is not the only Bowen to wear the Cowboys uniform.

Brenton Bowen, Matt's cousin, played 45 games for North Queensland and Matt's nephew, Javid Bowen, played 45 games for the club.

Diaz becomes the second-generation Bowen to play professional rugby league.

Former Cowboys player from the 2000s and current Cowboys NRLW Senior Assistant and Development Coach Ty Williams spoke excitedly about Diaz's football IQ.

“Diaz is an exciting young half with a strong understanding of the game,” he said in the club's statement.

“She's confident attacking the line, creates opportunities for the players around her and shows real competitiveness in defence.

“We're looking forward to helping her keep building those strengths.

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“This pathway gives Diaz a clear opportunity to develop with the Cowboys over the coming years.

“She'll be supported and challenged as she progresses, with the focus on helping her reach her potential and take the next steps in her football career.”

Matthew spoke beautifully about seeing Diaz earn a contract, and revealed she has always been a Cowboys fan.

“Rudie and I couldn't be prouder of our daughter for earning this contract,” he said.

“Starting her footy journey at just 10 years old, playing alongside the boys, she has worked incredibly hard, overcome challenges and shown so much determination to get to this moment.

“Football has always been a huge part of our family. Her dad and uncle have both had the privilege of wearing the Cowboys jersey and being part of the club's history. Now, as parents, there is something incredibly special about watching Diaz have the opportunity to create her own legacy.

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“A lifelong Cowboys supporter from the day she was born, she now has the opportunity to hopefully one day pull on the jersey and represent the team she has always loved.

“While she carries a little bit of family history with her, we want this to be her journey, her pathway and her story. We can't wait to see where her hard work and dedication take her.

“We will always be her biggest supporters and proudest parents.”

Diaz Bowen earned QLD Country Girls Under 17s honours and the QLD White Under 18s Schoolgirls selection in 2026.

Bowen was a star for the Townsville Blackhawks in the Harvey Norman Under 17s side.

Matt and his daughter join the five father-daughter connections in the first-grade ranks.

Tegan Dymock, Jim Dymock's daughter, is at the Cronulla Sharks NRLW after spending 2025 and 2026 with the Canterbury Bulldogs NRLW team.

Kiana Takairangi debuted for the Eels in 2025, completing a father-son-daughter trio with Louis and brother Brad Takairangi.

Ivana Lauitiiti is the daughter of Ali Lauitiiti, who played 394 first-grade games and 20 Tests for New Zealand.

Mackenzie Wiki joined the Canberra Raiders NRLW side, continuing the Wiki legacy from her father, Ruben Wiki.

Jasmin Strange is coached by her father, John Strange, at the Sydney Roosters NRLW side.

They also complete a father-son-daughter trio with Ethan Strange, a current first-grade member of the Canberra Raiders, who rose through the Sydney Roosters pathways.