The PNG Chiefs have announced their newest signing, Sydney Roosters playmaker Sam Walker, to head to Port Moresby after the 2027 season.

After telling Roosters teammates he would stay at the club for the 2027 season, he has confirmed his new home for 2028.

After months of negotiations, the Roosters released a statement in October confirming Walker would not be at the club after 2027.

That came as a shock after both parties seemed to be agreeing on terms for a new contract.

However, reports indicated Walker asked for more money and time to decide on his future at the club.

Now, the QLD Maroons and Australian representative halfback will head to the Chiefs on a two-year deal that will finish at the end of the 2029 season.

That would make him 27 years old at the end of the deal.

Chiefs CEO Lorna McPherson is excited that another premiership winner will join the club for their first season.

“Sam is an outstanding footballer and a wonderful young man, and we are delighted he has chosen to be part of the future of the PNG Chiefs,” McPherson said.

“He has already achieved so much in his young career, and we believe that he has an incredibly important role to play in what we are building.

“We are continuing to build a club that will unite a nation and give our people something truly special to connect with, and to have a player of Sam's ability and character as part

of that demonstrates the belief that we are doing just that.”

Walker made his NRL debut in 2021, when he won Rookie of the Year and helped an injury-riddled Roosters make the finals.

Since Walker's debut, he has been in the finals every season and was part of the Roosters' premiership-winning side that defeated the Newcastle Knights in October.

Willie Peters, the PNG Chiefs coach, spoke of Walker's talents and what it means to have someone with Walker's ability in Port Moresby.

“Sam is undoubtedly a gifted footballer who has already shown that he has tremendous vision, an outstanding kicking game and an ability to create something out of nothing," Peters said.

“He is also a very smart footballer who understands how to influence and control a game and has shown that he can perform on the biggest of stages across club, state and now international level.

“We're really excited about what he can bring to the team and his partnership alongside Jarome Luai allows us to have one of the game's most creative and influential halves combinations – something which I'm excited to see develop as we take to the field.”

Sam Walker was one of the biggest names and best talents available from November 1, and Michael Chammas, the Chiefs' general manager, identified him as he had not signed with the Roosters.

“Sam was someone we identified as a player who we believe could have a transformational impact on our team – both in how we play on the field but also on the way we build our side and the way other players excel around him,” Chammas said.

“He is a Premiership winner, an Origin star and a World Cup winner, and he has shown that he can perform under pressure in the biggest moments of our game.

“He is also still young, and we believe that his best years are ahead of him.

“We're thrilled that Sam has committed to what we are building and we look forward to seeing him play a key role in the bright future of the PNG Chiefs.”

On Thursday evening, the Chiefs announced the signing of North Queensland Cowboys back-rower Jeremiah Nanai and, earlier in the week, announced the signing of Titans backline talent and England representative, AJ Brimson.

Walker becomes the 12th player officially signed, with 18 top 30 spots remaining.

The club are expected to sign Caleb Navale, Xavier Willison, Deine Mariner and Sean O'Sullivan.