The North Sydney Bears have confirmed the signing of former NRL talent Josh Schuster for the 2027 NSW Cup season.

The rugby league world was shocked to see a former prodigy lose 33kg as he has been getting into shape this year.

After reports in May surfaced that he wanted to return to rugby league, he signed a NSW Cup contract with the Wests Tigers in June.

Schuster played 50 games for the Manly Sea Eagles at five-eighth and back-rower before being released in 2024, and in 2025, he had a short stint in 2025 with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 25-year-old spent the last year focusing on his mental health and well-being after injuries, poor performances and a large contract extension overwhelmed him.

"I wasn't mentally right and wasn't in a good place. If your life is not good outside of footy, then it doesn't work out on the field," he said on James Graham's The Bye Round Podcast in May.

"One of the factors [to return to the NRL] is to prove it to myself. The last couple of years, I was doing it for other people, trying to make other people happy, and putting other people before me.

"I can honestly say this is the happiest I've been in my own life, and just having a purpose in my life."

He returned to the field for the first time in September at the end of the NSW Cup season, playing against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

In the 44-16 loss, Schuster played five-eighth for the Wests Magpies, created one try assist, made 12 tackles with an 85.7% efficiency and kicked the ball five times for 101 metres.

Josh Schuster spoke about what he's excited about in his new opportunity.

“I'm looking forward to joining the Bears and getting to work. I want to start from the bottom, put my head down and earn my place, working hard to climb my way back up,” he said in the club's statement.

“I've still got strong ambitions to play in the NRL, and I see North Sydney as a great opportunity to take that next step. I'm also looking forward to bringing my experience to the group and helping the team wherever I can.”

Schuster joins the Bears, who were second in the NSW Cup competition and lost back-to-back finals matches to the Newcastle Knights and the Newtown Jets.