The Cronulla Sharks have announced contract extensions to rising prospects Liam Challenor and Jamie Curran after progressing through the Shire pathways.

After gauging plenty of rival interest, the former Endeavour Sports High duo have both committed to playing in Cronulla to develop into Sharks NRL first graders.

Challenor, a rising local junior half, has signed a three-year deal to remain in the city's south until the 2029 season.

Meanwhile, Curran just signed on the dotted line for a two-year deal until the end of 2028.

After both represented the Australian Schoolboys last month, they will now undergo a rigorous NRL preseason surrounded by some of the game's best talent.

“I'm loving it,” Curran told the Sharks.

“Obviously, it's a big step up from SG Ball, and it's a whole new environment, so I'm just trying to get the most out of it.

“It's cool going home and telling my parents about everything I'm learning and experiencing every day, and they're very proud and excited for all these opportunities.”

Curran, a towering prop marked at 203 centimetres, has a major setback in his progression after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction last year, limiting his time in the Harold Matthews team in 2025.

But the duo made their Jersey Flegg debuts alongside each other in Round 21 this season, marking an important chapter in their development.

“I knew pre-season was going to be hard, but I'm just happy to be back into it," Challenor said.

“It's great to work with boys that have been in an NRL system for a while now and learn from all the amazing coaches here.

“It's been really great building connections with everyone.”

Meanwhile, the club has also signed Chris Matagi to undergo his first NRL preseason with the Sharks.

Chris is the son of former New Zealand Kiwis international Suaia Matagi, and made his professional debut with St Helens at 17 years old this year.

Matagi played seven matches for the English Super League club, and will now look to make his mark in the NRL.

“It's been an unreal year,” Matagi said.

“I made my Super League debut in July and played six more games after, so I was blessed to do that, and now I'm chasing my NRL dream at this great club.”

“Obviously, it's a bit of a difference and a lifestyle change coming from England to Cronulla, but the boys have been showing me around, and I'm loving it here.”

Matagi, who has the ability to play on an edge or in the middle, has signed on until thee 2028 season.

The 18-year-old trio will all be eligible to play in SG Ball to start the 2027 season.

Meanwhile, the NRL side will travel to Redcliffe to face the Dolphins to open their account for 2027.