Manly Sea Eagles captain Tom Trbojevic has confirmed he wishes to play on the Northern Beaches for the rest of his career as he and the club work through the details for an extension beyond 2027.

One of the club's favourite sons dominated headlines last weekend following News Corp's reports that he rejected Manly's extension offer, believed to be $850,000 a season without ratchet clauses despite an increasing salary cap kicking into gear in 2028.

Trbojevic will go down as one of the all-time Manly greats for his contributions on and off the field, and the Sea Eagles can't afford to have the club legend walk away.

They must find a way to strike a deal despite murmurs of a tight salary cap.

Trbojevic confirmed with News Corp on Friday morning that he wants to finish his career at Manly, but his manager will have to work through the finer details with the club to land on an agreement.

The former Dally M Medallist affirmed his strong bond with coach Kieran Foran and those at head office, despite the reports he knocked back the first offer.

“They're still, my understanding, still negotiating and working through that,” Trbojevic told the Daily Telegraph.

“My goal is to finish my career at Manly and that's where I want to be. I've always loved playing for this club – I've always said that.

“I've got a lot of trust and faith in Paul (Sutton), my manager.

“It's just part of the negotiation phase.

“It's obviously a little bit of an uncertain time considering we're going into the CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) and everything that's going on.

“Just trying to navigate that.

“[I've] got a great relationship Foz (Foran) and people at the club.”

As the heart and soul of the peninsula, plenty of Manly fans would be up in arms if Trbojevic were to exit Brookvale, and despite his injury concerns limiting his time on the field, his impact within the club runs deep.

“That's where I've always loved playing footy,” he said.

“It's where I have grown up and it's my local club. No plan B.”

Trbojevic had 14 appearances this year and was hampered by two hamstring injuries, which threatened to de-rail the Sea Eagles' first campaign with Foran at the helm.

The club has great depth in the fullback stocks with Lehi Hopoate, Tolutau Koula and Clayton Faulalo all happily filling in and doing a great job, but the club is easily at its most dangerous when Turbo is on the park for Manly.

He recently enjoyed a successful World Cup campaign with the Australian Kangaroos, lifting the trophy after an undefeated run throughout the tournament, finishing tied first as the top tryscorer in the Cup.

Trbojevic has the unique ability to elevate his surrounding teammates when he shares the field with them, and Manly must find a resolution with their skipper to continue into 2028.

The club will re-ignite its fierce rivalry with North Sydney when they travel to Western Australia to face the Perth Bears in Round 1 to kick off the 2027 season.