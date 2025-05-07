Magic Round is in the rear-view mirror for 2025, with six players claiming perfect scores in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race, and Terrell May continuing to hang onto the lead overall.

May registered 13 votes during the Tigers win over the St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday evening, but it was Jahream Bula who stole the show in that game and moved himself into equal tenth spot in the process.

He was joined by James Tedesco (who now sits outright second), Nicho Hynes, Fletcher Sharpe, Jacob Kiraz and Nathan Cleary as the other players to secure 20 votes. Sua Fa'alogo and Kaeo Weekes, as well as Luke Metcalf and Erin Clark, were the other players to register a best on ground nomination from at least one judge.

Tedesco's 20 means he is just 18 votes off the commanding lead of May, while Payne Haas and Hudson Young sit in third and fourth, fending off William Kennedy who is closing in fast after registering consistent vote totals in recent weeks.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 9.

Top Ten

