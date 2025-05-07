Magic Round is in the rear-view mirror for 2025, with six players claiming perfect scores in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race, and Terrell May continuing to hang onto the lead overall.
May registered 13 votes during the Tigers win over the St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday evening, but it was Jahream Bula who stole the show in that game and moved himself into equal tenth spot in the process.
He was joined by James Tedesco (who now sits outright second), Nicho Hynes, Fletcher Sharpe, Jacob Kiraz and Nathan Cleary as the other players to secure 20 votes. Sua Fa'alogo and Kaeo Weekes, as well as Luke Metcalf and Erin Clark, were the other players to register a best on ground nomination from at least one judge.
Tedesco's 20 means he is just 18 votes off the commanding lead of May, while Payne Haas and Hudson Young sit in third and fourth, fending off William Kennedy who is closing in fast after registering consistent vote totals in recent weeks.
During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.
Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 9.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|4
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|Braydon Trindall
|3
|Cameron McInnes
|Mitchell Moses
|Josh Addo-Carr
|William Kennedy
|2
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Cameron McInnes
|Josh Addo-Carr
|1
|Mitchell Moses
|Cameron McInnes
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|4
|Robert Toia
|Robert Toia
|Robert Toia
|Robert Toia
|3
|Isaiya Katoa
|Naufahu Whyte
|Naufahu Whyte
|Connor Watson
|2
|Naufahu Whyte
|Connor Watson
|Isaiya Katoa
|Naufahu Whyte
|1
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Isaiya Katoa
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Victor Radley
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Fletcher Sharpe
|Fletcher Sharpe
|Fletcher Sharpe
|Fletcher Sharpe
|4
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|Jacob Saifiti
|Kalyn Ponga
|3
|Jacob Saifiti
|Greg Marzhew
|James Schiller
|Jacob Saifiti
|2
|Greg Marzhew
|Jacob Saifiti
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|James Schiller
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Luke Metcalf
|Erin Clark
|Luke Metcalf
|Luke Metcalf
|4
|Scott Drinkwater
|Luke Metcalf
|Erin Clark
|Erin Clark
|3
|Erin Clark
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|1
|Murray Taulagi
|Jason Taumalolo
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Tom Dearden
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|4
|Valentine Holmes
|Lyhkan King-Togia
|Valentine Holmes
|Terrell May
|3
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Valentine Holmes
|2
|Lyhkan King-Togia
|Valentine Holmes
|Lyhkan King-Togia
|Charlie Staines
|1
|Charlie Staines
|Charlie Staines
|Charlie Staines
|Jarome Luai
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|4
|Connor Tracey
|Connor Tracey
|Connor Tracey
|Connor Tracey
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|2
|Jacob Preston
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Beau Fermor
|Jacob Preston
|1
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Beau Fermor
|Jacob Preston
|Reed Mahoney
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|4
|Luke Garner
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Luke Garner
|Dylan Edwards
|3
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Isaah Yeo
|2
|Thomas Jenkins
|Luke Garner
|Dylan Edwards
|Thomas Jenkins
|1
|Luron Patea
|Dylan Edwards
|Thomas Jenkins
|Liam Henry
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Kaeo Weekes
|Kaeo Weekes
|Sua Fa'alogo
|4
|Kaeo Weekes
|Joseph Tapine
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Kaeo Weekes
|3
|Joseph Tapine
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Matty Nicholson
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|2
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Matty Nicholson
|1
|Matty Nicholson
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Zac Hosking
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Terrell
May
|13
|120
|2
|James
Tedesco
|20
|102
|3
|Payne
Haas
|6
|96
|4
|Hudson
Young
|4
|89
|5
|William
Kennedy
|15
|86
|6
|Jye
Gray
|0
|79
|7
|Connor
Tracey
|16
|74
|8
|Patrick
Carrigan
|0
|67
|9
|Clinton
Gutherson
|0
|64
|10
|Haumole
Olakau'atu
|0
|63
|10
|Jahream
Bula
|20
|63