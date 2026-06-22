Canterbury Bulldogs forward Sitili Tupouniua is set for an eight-week stint on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring tear during Saturday evening's golden point win over the Manly Sea Eagles.

The second-rower is understood to have suffered a Grade 3 tear during golden point as the Bulldogs iced the game with a late field goal to continue turning their form line around.

Channel 9's Danny Weidler is reporting he will miss at least eight weeks with the injury in what is a crippling blow for Cameron Ciraldo's side, who, even with the win over Manly, likely need to win another 6 of their last 10 games to be in with a chance at qualifying for the finals.

It's likely they will need an extra win than even the base number though, given their poor for and against, which currently sits at negative 96.

Given the Bulldogs are without Jacob Preston for at least another week, and Viliame Kikau isn't due back on the park until Round 20, exactly how they will line up against the Gold Coast Titans away from home this coming weekend remains to be seen.

With Kikau and Preston both out, Ciraldo picked Jaeman Salmon to start on the edge alongside Tupouniua against Manly, but he could now be forced to also shuffle Harry Hayes onto the edge, putting Kurt Mann, who has spent substantial time at hooker recently, to lock.

Perth-bound forward Josh Curran is likely also in the mix for a spot in the starting side, whether that be on the edge or in the middle.

That isn't the only selection question for Ciraldo, with the coach employing a late swap against Manly that saw the Bulldogs play Stephen Crichton at five-eighth, and Matt Burton in the centres.

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Tupouniua has been in fine form for the Bulldogs this year, becoming one of their key forwards on the edge.

Across his 14 games, he has crossed for four tries, is averaging 112 metres per game and has been a constant threat with the ball in hand while also tackling at almost 93 per cent.

An eight-week lay-off likely leaves him out until at least Round 25 when Canterbury clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons at the Sydney Football Stadium.

Between now and then, the Belmore-based club take on the Titans (away), Raiders (home), Wests Tigers (home), Warriors (home), Storm (away), Roosters (away) and Rabbitohs (home) in what is a period where they will need to pick up a number of victories.