The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed that Jensen Taumoepeau suffered an ankle dislocation in Saturday's 19-18 win against the Penrith Panthers and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Taumoepeau was taken from the field in the 72nd minute after contesting a high ball on his defensive line against Tom Jenkins, causing him to fall awkwardly and be medi-cabbed off the field.

The game went through a long pause before he was able to be moved, with the winger clearly in plenty of pain after suffering the graphic injury.

The Titans said the rookie is in "good spirits following successful surgery on Sunday" and is set to begin his recovery.

The 26-year-old made his NRL debut in Round 10 this season and has been a permanent part of Josh Hannay's side ever since.

He has failed to score a try, but has put in plenty of hard work with the ball in hand, averaging 145 metres per game and picking up 14 tackle busts while looking up to the task in defence.

Taumoepeau followed Hannay from the Cronulla Sharks, having spent years in their reserve grade system at the Newtown Jets, but training with the NRL side where Hannay was an assistant coach.

The Gold Coast's shock win over the Panthers on the weekend will move them a step further away from the wooden spoon, with it being their fourth win of the season. They are now three wins ahead of the hapless St George Illawarra Dragons.

Jaylan de Groot is the likely replacement for the Gold Coast, with the outside back playing a handful of games this year and spending others on the bench as injury cover.