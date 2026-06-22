For most of 2026, the conversation around the game's next elite halfback seemed straightforward.

The names rolled off the tongue with ease. Joey Walsh. Kade Reed. Mitchell Woods. Coby Black.

Every time the topic of Rookie of the Year contenders or the NRL's next great number seven surfaced, those were the young playmakers dominating the discussion.

Yet it may be time to ask a different question.

Has Zane Harrison quietly become the best young halfback in the game?

Before anyone gets ahead of themselves, perspective is important. Harrison has played just six NRL matches since making his debut in Round 10. His statistical output isn't eye-popping either: four try assists, no tries and one field goal.

But context matters.

That field goal happened with the game on the line against Penrith. Three of those try assists came in the same comeback victory. And perhaps most importantly, Harrison has started every game since his debut and continues to improve under genuine NRL pressure.

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While much of the attention has remained on other highly touted youngsters, Harrison is the one currently doing it at a first-grade level.

Kade Reed has played only two NRL games before suffering a hand injury expected to sideline him for up to three months.

Joey Walsh has made just two appearances this season, adding to the one he played at the end of last year, while sitting behind Jamal Fogarty and Luke Brooks in Manly's pecking order.

Mitchell Woods, long regarded as the Bulldogs' prodigal son, is yet to make his NRL debut due to ongoing hamstring and soft-tissue concerns.

Coby Black, once viewed as Adam Reynolds' long-term successor at Red Hill before departing the Broncos system, is still waiting for his first NRL appearance under Ricky Stuart.

That doesn't make Harrison the winner by default.

In fact, his case is stronger than that.

The 20-year-old has earned and held onto a starting halfback jersey, beating out former Dragon Lachlan Ilias, who arrived on the Gold Coast looking to revive his own career while becoming the Titans' chief playmaker.

The reality is that potential can only take a player so far.

Junior representative honours and reserve-grade performances can tell part of the story, but the only true measure of NRL success is performing consistently at the NRL level, week after week after week.

That's exactly what Harrison is doing.

The clearest example of his development came over the past fortnight.

Against the Tigers, the Titans lost, and Harrison experienced the difficult lessons every young halfback must eventually learn.

As pressure mounted in the second half, he kicked out on the full after a Tigers try had reduced the margin to one converted score. Later, another attacking kick near the line failed to find its target and again sailed out on the full.

The execution wasn't there.

The thought process was.

Both plays demonstrated an understanding of game management and situational football. Harrison was attempting the right things, but his inexperience showed.

That's not a weakness; that's the beginning of becoming a great halfback. The ability to fail, learn and improve.

One week later, against Penrith, Harrison showed exactly that.

The Titans trailed 12-0 after 20 minutes and desperately needed someone to steady the ship.

Following a Panthers error, Harrison took control.

Engaging the defensive line, he delivered a simple but perfectly timed inside ball to Kurtis Morrin, who sliced through and scored. It was direct, composed and effective.

The confidence only grew.

With 17 minutes remaining and the Titans still trailing 12-6, Harrison again challenged the line before putting Arama Hau through to level the scores.

Five minutes later, with pressure intensifying, he did it again.

Every set seemed to make him more comfortable.

He looked like a genuine conductor orchestrating the attack, reading defensive shapes and manipulating the line.

Spotting space on the short side, Harrison threw a cut-out pass that sent the Titans into the lead.

Then came the moment that announced him.

With less than a minute remaining, scores locked and Penrith charging, Harrison remained calm.

He continued attacking the line.

He waited until the final play.

And with seconds left on the clock, he calmly slotted the match-winning field goal to secure a dramatic 19-18 victory.

For a player in just his sixth NRL game, it was a remarkable display of composure.

That's why Harrison's rise feels different.

He isn't being judged on potential. He isn't being judged on what he might become. He's being judged on what he is doing right now. He's getting picked every week. He's learning from mistakes. He's taking feedback on board. He's returning the following week and applying those lessons successfully.

The Titans have invested in Harrison since he was 15 years old, and the emergence of a homegrown playmaker capable of steering the team around the park is exciting for the club.

There is a naturalness to his game.

He looks comfortable without being cocky and has earned the hardest thing a young halfback can in his short time: trust. His teammates trust his judgment.

Titans WON BY 1 POINTS Cbus Super Stadium GLD 19 FT 18 PEN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

For a 20-year-old halfback with only a handful of first-grade games under his belt, that's an extraordinary thing to have.

We've seen plenty of rookie halves arrive over the past two years carrying immense expectations. Some have tried to overplay their hand. Others have struggled under the weight of responsibility, and many fail to earn the respect and trust of their teammates.

Harrison appears to be striking the balance perfectly.

Yes, it's only six games. Yes, there is a long way to go.

But right now, no young halfback in the competition is doing more at NRL level than Zane Harrison.

And if his development continues on this trajectory, the Titans may have unearthed not only the game's best young halfback, but one of the leading contenders for 2026 Rookie of the Year honours.