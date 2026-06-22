It's not outlandish to consider alternative coaching options for the NSW Blues next year.

What may have seemed far more unlikely, however, is the prospect of a Johns brothers coaching ticket leading the state's next Origin campaign.

During Sunday Night with Matty Johns, the former Blues representative delivered a passionate assessment of NSW's Game 2 defeat and the changes he believes are required ahead of the State of Origin decider.

But it was a question from his fellow panellists that sparked perhaps the most intriguing discussion of the night.

Asked whether he would ever consider putting his hand up for the NSW coaching role, Johns' answer was immediate.

"Absolutely not. If Joey (Andrew Johns) does it, I'll help Joey out. That's it,” Matty answered.

The prospect of Andrew Johns — an Origin legend and Immortal of the game — taking charge of NSW, supported by his brother Matty, would be one of the most fascinating storylines rugby league could produce.

The brothers have famously shared a relationship that has experienced its fair share of highs and lows over the years. A successful Origin campaign together would represent the ultimate chapter in their story, with the pair attempting to guide NSW against a Queensland side led by Billy Slater.

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Before any coaching speculation can become reality, however, the Blues must first focus on Game 3.

Speaking directly to current NSW players and selectors, Johns outlined the type of team he believes is required to win a decider on Queensland soil.

"To beat Queensland in Queensland in a decider, don't pick on form," Johns said as he sat across from Latrell Mitchell on the Sunday night show.

"What you do is blokes who are great big game players who've got presence.

This bloke (Mitchell), Tom Trbojevic, Stephen Crichton, Liam Martin, Api Koroisau — they're the guys who've got presence and don't fear that big occasion.

"Players that when the team sheet goes up, Queensland go 'OK, it's on'."

Johns also believes NSW's attack has become overly complicated.

"The other thing - we've got to simplify our football," he said.

"For me, Nathan and Teddy have never quite worked. It's like oil and water for whatever reason. They've got to make a decision there.

"The other one is, have we got too many blokes trying to play football. Sometimes we've got so many blokes out there who can play football, we need another ball on the field.

"Do you think about putting Ethan (Strange) alongside Nathan because he runs the football?"

The former Newcastle great also called for a more aggressive approach through the middle of the field.

"In my opinion, Cameron Murray has to start at 13. If I'm Laurie, I want to get on top of Queensland early. Strike a blow and get on the front foot and get guys like Nathan into a rhythm early.

"I'd start Addin Fonua-Blake, Payne Haas, Cam Murray. Start strong, and if those blokes are on their game, you know you're going to win yardage, and suddenly you start to build confidence."

Johns then concluded with a passionate endorsement of players capable of lifting teammates through their presence alone.

"When you've got blokes like Latrell out there, and you've got Stephen Crichton defending Kalyn coming on that edge, there's just more presence.

"If I'm in that shed and I'm a young player and next to me is Latrell Mitchell putting his boots on, I'm thinking to myself, F*** me, let's go."

Mitchell agreed with several of John's observations, particularly around NSW's interchange management.

"Our bench, I don't know what happened there, but I think we could have transitioned a bit quicker getting them on and off," the Rabbitohs centre said.

"We were killing with Payne (Haas) and (Mitch) Barnett on there at the start of the game. Do we get them on quicker?

"What's the go there with Api? I felt like he could have done a bit with his creativity. He's done me a few times. I know (Reece) Robson gets through a lot of work, and he's a good defender, but when is the time to make that call?"

Johns agreed.

"NSW, we won the yardage fight for the majority of the first half, but in the second half, they just ran over the top of us,” Johns said.

"You're right, Latrell, we needed more creativity to help with our yardage.

"There's no doubt heading into the decider up there, there'll be changes."

Co-host Bryan Fletcher also questioned NSW's middle rotation.

"We had three front rowers, none of them was on the field for about 15 minutes. You need to get that sort of impact through the middle."

Mitchell's availability for Game 3 remains uncertain due to injury, but the return of players such as Liam Martin and Tom Trbojevic would provide a significant boost to the Blues.

Within a week, NSW's Game 3 selections will be known.

Within a year, the Blues could potentially have a new coach.

And if that coach happened to be Andrew Johns, the halfback responsible for one of Origin's greatest individual performances in 2005, with brother Matty alongside him, it would be a storyline impossible for rugby league fans to ignore.