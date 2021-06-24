Former Broncos great Gordon Tallis is on the brink of name-dropping players who he believes have a motive to oust Kevin Walters as head coach of the Broncos.

While the Broncos have had a season they will be keen to forget, it’s the off-field problems which are raising some eyebrows.

According a report from The Courier Mail last Sunday, a handful of players have openly discussed their discontent towards head coach, Kevin Walters.

Broncos prop Matt Lodge has criticised Walters’ communication from coach to players. Lodge whose future at the club has been uncertain.

“One minute, I’m staying. Then they tell me I’m going. Then I’m staying again. Then I’m going again,” Lodge said.

However, it has been one of Walters’ former teammate Gordon Tallis that has jumped in and defended the Broncos coach. Tallis has been direct and straight to the point taking aim at a few Broncos players.

“It’s three players — I think it’s a few players — but I know who they are, and if they keep on going … ” Tallis told Triple M Brisbane on Wednesday.

“Robbie Farah did it five years ago (at the Wests Tigers). You don’t do it. You go to the coach and you tell him you’ve got a problem.

In saying this, Tallis has respected the way Matt Lodge has handled his discontent with the Broncos coach, despite having concerns about him in the past.

“Matt Lodge — I’ve had my issues with Matt Lodge — but do you know what the greatest thing about Matt Lodge is? He put his name to it. He put is name to what he was saying. He owned the words.”

Tallis has vowed to name players if they continue to criticise Walters behind his back.

“All these guys that are ringing the journalists or whatever, I know who they are,” he said.

“If they keep on going, I’ll out them like I did with Robbie Farah and I’ll get personal with them so that they don’t get another club. Because that’s wrong.

“What they’re doing to the game, it’s weak. There’s no courage in talking behind someone’s back.”

Moreover, the Origin great believes that the whole situation is more of a reflection on the players than Kevin Walters.

If some of those players wish to play for other clubs in the future, Tallis believes coaches will take notice of their attitude towards losing and not taking responsibility over their own performances.

“If they keep it up, they might jag another club, but not if I go on every media outlet that I’m on and talk about the blokes, because no coach is going to want them,” The Brisbane legend stated.

“If they want a job in the game, they shut up, roll their sleeves up and have a dig.”