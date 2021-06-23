SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 08: Corey Oates of the Broncos watches on during the round one NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Brisbane Broncos at UOW Jubilee Oval on March 8, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The Brisbane Broncos’ tipped exodus ahead of the 2022 season looks to be nearing a dramatic few weeks, with the club set to make a number of cut-throat calls on several off-contract figures in the back-half of the season.

The Broncos currently have 11 players unsigned past this season, while Jamayne Isaako and Tevita Pangai’s futures hang in the balance despite being contracted for 2022.

Pangai Junior has already been notified by the club that he is free to assess his options elsewhere, with the Wests Tigers linked to the second-rower.

It is unclear whether Brisbane coach Kevin Walters will look to extend the contracts of the players currently yet to recommit.

Speaking to Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports BreakfastThe Daily Telegraph’s Dean Ritchie said named eight Broncos players unlikely to be at Red Hill in 2022.

“Where do I start…,” he said.

Alex Glenn, I think his time appears up, John Asiata, Dale Copley, Ben Te’o, all off contract, they could all go,” when asked about the state of the Broncos roster.

“It doesn’t end there though. There’s mail that Jamayne Isaako is struggling to find a new deal, Brodie Croft, Corey Oates is another one, Richie Kennar is another one so the list just grows and grows and grows.”

NRL Rd 6 - Knights v Broncos
GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 18: Jamayne Isaako of the Broncos is sent to the sin-bin during the round six NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Brisbane Broncos at Central Coast Stadium on June 18, 2020 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Broncos’ looming free-agent frenzy, as well the reported disconnect between Walters and his current roster, put them on a crash course that will likely end in nothing less than a total clean-out of the organisation.

Host of the Big Sports Breakfast Laurie Daley said in his conversation with Ritchie that a power Brisbane side did more than just benefit those from the Queensland capital.

“For the good of the game, for Origin, for the competition itself and the threat of AFL, you need to the Broncos to be strong and they are a massive club,” he said.

It was also recently announced that Ben Ikin, current host of Fox Sports’ NRL 360, will step in as the Broncos’ head of football following the release of former head Peter Nolan.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 21: Ben Ikin commentator during the round seven NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Wests Tigers at ANZ Stadium on April 21, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

This move was made as the Broncos and Walters sit last on the NRL ladder after week 15, trying to avoid the wooden spoon for the second year in a row and look to miss the finals for only the sixth time in the last 34 seasons.

Ikin’s appointment, along with the inevitable fallout of the current roster debacle, points to a new era in Brisbane.