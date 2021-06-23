The Brisbane Broncos’ tipped exodus ahead of the 2022 season looks to be nearing a dramatic few weeks, with the club set to make a number of cut-throat calls on several off-contract figures in the back-half of the season.

The Broncos currently have 11 players unsigned past this season, while Jamayne Isaako and Tevita Pangai’s futures hang in the balance despite being contracted for 2022.

Pangai Junior has already been notified by the club that he is free to assess his options elsewhere, with the Wests Tigers linked to the second-rower.

We look at the most likely destinations for the outgoing Broncos star👇 #NRLhttps://t.co/SSbsOYWLRl — ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) June 18, 2021

It is unclear whether Brisbane coach Kevin Walters will look to extend the contracts of the players currently yet to recommit.

Speaking to Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast, The Daily Telegraph’s Dean Ritchie said named eight Broncos players unlikely to be at Red Hill in 2022.

“Where do I start…,” he said.

“Alex Glenn, I think his time appears up, John Asiata, Dale Copley, Ben Te’o, all off contract, they could all go,” when asked about the state of the Broncos roster.

“It doesn’t end there though. There’s mail that Jamayne Isaako is struggling to find a new deal, Brodie Croft, Corey Oates is another one, Richie Kennar is another one so the list just grows and grows and grows.”

The Broncos’ looming free-agent frenzy, as well the reported disconnect between Walters and his current roster, put them on a crash course that will likely end in nothing less than a total clean-out of the organisation.

Host of the Big Sports Breakfast Laurie Daley said in his conversation with Ritchie that a power Brisbane side did more than just benefit those from the Queensland capital.

“For the good of the game, for Origin, for the competition itself and the threat of AFL, you need to the Broncos to be strong and they are a massive club,” he said.

It was also recently announced that Ben Ikin, current host of Fox Sports’ NRL 360, will step in as the Broncos’ head of football following the release of former head Peter Nolan.

This move was made as the Broncos and Walters sit last on the NRL ladder after week 15, trying to avoid the wooden spoon for the second year in a row and look to miss the finals for only the sixth time in the last 34 seasons.

Ikin’s appointment, along with the inevitable fallout of the current roster debacle, points to a new era in Brisbane.