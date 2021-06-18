The Broncos’ gut and rebuild is officially on following news that a host of big name stars have been told to look elsewhere.
Matt Lodge is reportedly on his way to the Warriors, possibly as soon as Round 15, while the likes of Corey Oates, Anthony Milford and Jamayne Isaako look at long odds to be in Brisbane next season.
The biggest name to be linked away from the club though is undoubtedly Tongan superstar Tevita Pangai Jr.
The Broncos confirmed reports that the troubled, yet brilliant, TPJ has been told he’s free to explore his options for 2022 and beyond.
Other reports also indicate that Pangai Junior may even be allowed to leave right away should an offer be forthcoming. His three-game suspension is sure to complicate those chances.
It completes a massive fall from grace for the player once regarded as the best young forward in the game. At one point he was even the target of an international tug-of-war for his representative services.
So the question is, if not Brisbane, where does TPJ go?
In terms of his footballing ability I have no doubt eight or nine clubs would be in for his services right away, however his off-field issues will undoubtedly cut the field.
Below are the five realistic options who could be home to the next chapter of TPJ’s career.
1. WESTS TIGERS
Multiple reports have indicated that the Tigers are in pole position to sign Pangai.
Back in May the Broncos star was reportedly seen talking with Tigers coach Michael McGuire. Some supposedly close to the situation even had the 25-year-old on his way to Tigertown.
The move makes sense and if this news had broken two weeks ago I would assume the switch to the Tigers was all but ensured (see below).
TPJ walks right into that Tigers side either at second-rower or in the middle. His aggression and size are two factors the Tigers severely lack.
Wests are looking to bring in Origin-quality players to improve a squad that looks as though it will again fall short of finals footy.
I have no doubt they can fit him into the salary cap next season, although an immediate move looks more and more likely with every report.
The Tigers don’t have the greatest record of turning wayward players on the right track, however they’ve shown they’ll take risks.
Undoubtedly the favourites for his signature.