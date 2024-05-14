Cronulla Sharks five-eighth Braydon Trindall has been recalled to the Cronulla Sharks' squad for their Magic Round clash against the Sydney Roosters.

Trindall was stood down by the club at the back-end of April after testing positive to a roadside alcohol and drug test.

At the time, the Sharks said they would stand down Trindall and were looking after his wellbeing ahead of a court date, which was supposed to be this Friday.

"Sharks NRL squad member Braydon Trindall failed initial roadside alcohol and illicit drug tests early on Monday morning," the club wrote on April 23.

"The Club has since followed the appropriate protocols within the player's contract and CBA and continues to work with the NRL integrity unit, with the Club, player and his management agreeing it is in Braydon's best interest to not participate in games or to train for the short term, most importantly to attend to his welfare and health issues.

"Trindall reported the result of the roadside tests immediately to Sharks management, who in turn informed the NRL integrity unit.

"The matter has been referred for a court appearance in May where Trindall will face the allegations and charges levelled against him, noting that a secondary sample of the illicit drug test is yet to be confirmed."

However, his name has appeared on the reserves list for this weekend's clash in the Queensland capital.

News Corp are reporting there has been a delay in the secondary drug test being returned to Trindall's legal team, making a hearing over the matter in court on Friday unlikely.

Trindall has been back at training for approximately a fortnight now, and he will now remain eligible to play until his court date in the future.

Cronulla, who take on the red-hot Sydney Roosters this weekend, are fresh off a victory over the Melbourne Storm where they played without Nicho Hynes.

It's believed the former Dally M medallist and New South Wales State of Origin candidate could miss out again this weekend as he battles a calf problem, with Trindall to join Daniel Atkinson in the halves.

VIDEO: Nicho Hynes (calf) kept to light duties @cronullasharks training on Tuesday. Passing, walking and kicking drills only. Aiming to increase training load later in the week. @telegraph_sport pic.twitter.com/XfjjqWXz8n — David Riccio (@DaveRic1) May 14, 2024

Hynes has been named to play at this stage.

RELATED: Round 11 NRL team lists

Atkinson played the number seven role against Melbourne, joined in the halves by usual dummy half Blayke Brailey as Cronulla scrambled to replace Hynes.

The Italian representative was one of the best on the park in the surprise road win though and could maintain the halfback role this weekend in a new-look halves pairing alongside Trindall.