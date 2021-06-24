During his final appearance as co-host of Fox League’s NRL 360 after nine years at the desk, incoming Broncos head of football Ben Ikin revealed his primary target in this season’s marketplace.

Ikin, a premiership playmaker for the Red Hill franchise, is set to be busy in his new role with the club, as he is reportedly tasked with overseeing everything from coaching structures to player signings.

With the aforementioned program drawing to a close on Wednesday night, Ikin fielded questions from viewers candidly, including a direct one via email asking the former Brisbane half who his dream signing would be.

Without hesitation, the bespectacled 44-year-old answered the query emphatically.

“I think he is already on the radar at the Broncos, but geez it would be good to get him – Kurt Capewell,” he said.

“As a Queenslander and a guy who lives the standards you want, get him home. He would be a magnificent pick-up.”

Capewell, 27, still holds a contract with the Panthers, but is said to be obtainable on the free-market.

Should the Broncos miss out on the Origin star’s signature, their disappointment may be soothed by the fact that South Sydney and fellow Queensland representative Dane Gagai could well be in a maroon and gold jersey next season.

According to a report from The Courier Mail on Wednesday afternoon, the Broncos have formally approached the 30-year-old about a return to his old stomping ground.

Although Gagai’s form has been blistering so far this season, he is set to become a casualty of the Rabbitohs’ salary cap squeeze.

However, with Brisbane reported to hold upwards of $3 million of space in their cap, the veteran could be set for a substantial pay day should he decide to join Kevin Walter’s youthful brigade of backs.

Gagai made six appearances for Brisbane in his debut season of 2011 and crossed the line twice before joining the Newcastle Knights.