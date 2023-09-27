SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Paul Momirovski of the Roosters scores a try during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Allianz Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Sydney Roosters centre Paul Momirovski is set for an immediate exit from Bondi as the Leeds Rhinos look to become his fifth club in six years.

A journeyman since his early days in the NRL, while Momirovski hasn't been apart of every big game, the utility back has a knack of heading towards successful clubs.

While he didn't play the deciders, the 27-year-old was apart of the Roosters' squad in 2018 and Melbourne's in 2020 before finally playing a grand final in 2021 with Penrith.

His return to Bondi hasn't beared as much fruit as he would've liked, Momirovski has still played a vital role in the Chooks squad deputising for their superstars.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Paul Momirovski of the Panthers runs the ball during the 2021 NRL Grand Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium on October 03, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

However, the club is already facing a backline squeeze next season with Dominic Young joining the likes of Billy Smith, James Tedesco, Joseph Manu, Daniel Tupou and Joseph Suaalii, meaning at least one of them will have to miss selection.

It leaves 'Momo' way down the pecking order, with Wide World of Sports reporter Tony Adams that the centre's immediate switch to Leeds is 'just about done'.

He looks set to replace Nene Macdonald at the Super League club, with the Kumuls' try-scorer set to leave the Rhinos.

The move is expected to be finalised within a month, linking Momirovski up with former NRL stars Sam Lisone and David Fusitu'a in Leeds.