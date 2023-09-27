Sydney Roosters centre Paul Momirovski is set for an immediate exit from Bondi as the Leeds Rhinos look to become his fifth club in six years.

A journeyman since his early days in the NRL, while Momirovski hasn't been apart of every big game, the utility back has a knack of heading towards successful clubs.

While he didn't play the deciders, the 27-year-old was apart of the Roosters' squad in 2018 and Melbourne's in 2020 before finally playing a grand final in 2021 with Penrith.

His return to Bondi hasn't beared as much fruit as he would've liked, Momirovski has still played a vital role in the Chooks squad deputising for their superstars.

However, the club is already facing a backline squeeze next season with Dominic Young joining the likes of Billy Smith, James Tedesco, Joseph Manu, Daniel Tupou and Joseph Suaalii, meaning at least one of them will have to miss selection.

It leaves 'Momo' way down the pecking order, with Wide World of Sports reporter Tony Adams that the centre's immediate switch to Leeds is 'just about done'.

He looks set to replace Nene Macdonald at the Super League club, with the Kumuls' try-scorer set to leave the Rhinos.

The move is expected to be finalised within a month, linking Momirovski up with former NRL stars Sam Lisone and David Fusitu'a in Leeds.