In-demand Melbourne Storm hooker Brandon Smith has reportedly committed his future to Canterbury, according to former NRL journeyman Scott Sattler.

However, Smith has since come out to deny Sattler’s report with a tongue-in-cheek message posted to Instagram in showing his loyalty to the Storm.

Speaking on Sportsday this week, Sattler divulged that a close source of his has reported that Smith has inked a three-year deal to land at Belmore from the 2022 season.

The New Zealand international has been heavily linked to a move away from Victoria since an agreement was made with the club that Smith could opt out of his current deal with the Storm a year early.

Currently contracted until the end of next year, Smith would be able to venture to a rival club at season’s end should a deal satisfy Melbourne, who are looking to acquire a player of similar skill in return.

Currently second-fiddle to 2020 Dally M Rookie of the Year Harry Grant, the opportunities for Smith elsewhere would be sure to satisfy his desires of starting in the No.9 jumper.

The Titans, Tigers, Warriors and Broncos have all previously shown interest in the promising dummy-half, with Sattler linking the 24-year-old to Canterbury.

“I’m hearing a whisper from a pretty good source,” Sattler said.

“Brandon Smith who’s still in contract with the Storm for next year… wants to go play number nine at a club that doesn’t have a Harry Grant or a respected number nine already.

“Respectfully to Jeremy Marshall-King who’s at the Bulldogs at the moment, but rumours are that he (Brandon Smith) has signed a three-year deal with the Bulldogs as of next year.

“The Storm have always said they’ll look at releasing him if they get a player in return.”

With Grant currently sidelined with a high-grade MCL injury, Smith has been handed the honours of first-string rake under Craig Bellamy in what many believe could be a dress rehearsal to prove his stature as a starting hooker in the NRL.

The Storm are set to face Penrith in a Grand Final rematch on Thursday at Blue Bet Stadium.