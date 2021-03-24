SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 22: Nathan Brown of the Eels Is tackled during the round 23 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Bankwest Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Parramatta have reportedly withdrawn their contract extension offer to star forward Nathan Brown.

According to The Sydney Morning Heralda deadline was set by the Eels for the New South Wales lock to respond to their reported $600,000-per-season offer, with the required time limit now expired.

The club had put forward the two-year deal several months ago and talks are persistent between both parties despite the missed cut-off.

NATHAN BROWN
Lock
Eels
ROUND 2 STATS
1
Offloads
39
Tackles Made
1
Tackle Breaks

According to The Herald, the 28-year-old’s desire is to remain in the blue and gold but is hoping to secure his future to a longer tenure than the 24-month extension that was on offer.

Reports earlier this month linked the NSW lock to a lucrative contract offer from Manly as the Eels plan to secure the futures of several key players.

Parramatta announced the re-signing of star winger Maika Sivo to a two-year extension this week, while the futures of Ryan Matterson and Mitch Moses remain in limbo.

MAIKA SIVO
Wing
Eels
ROUND 2 STATS
2
Tries
175
All Run Metres
1
Tackles Made

The pair both hold a player-option clause to extend their stay in West Sydney for the 2022 season but could opt for an increased deal that would secure their future for multiple years.