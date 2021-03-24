Parramatta have reportedly withdrawn their contract extension offer to star forward Nathan Brown.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, a deadline was set by the Eels for the New South Wales lock to respond to their reported $600,000-per-season offer, with the required time limit now expired.

The club had put forward the two-year deal several months ago and talks are persistent between both parties despite the missed cut-off.

According to The Herald, the 28-year-old’s desire is to remain in the blue and gold but is hoping to secure his future to a longer tenure than the 24-month extension that was on offer.

Reports earlier this month linked the NSW lock to a lucrative contract offer from Manly as the Eels plan to secure the futures of several key players.

Parramatta announced the re-signing of star winger Maika Sivo to a two-year extension this week, while the futures of Ryan Matterson and Mitch Moses remain in limbo.

The pair both hold a player-option clause to extend their stay in West Sydney for the 2022 season but could opt for an increased deal that would secure their future for multiple years.